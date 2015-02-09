Prospect Roundup: Games of May 1

Orioles 1B Ryan Mountcastle, Triple-A Norfolk: 4-for-5, 2 RBIs -- Baltimore's top prospect picked up where he left off in April with a strong start to May, notching his first four-hit game of the season. Mountcastle had knocks in the first, third, seventh and ninth innings to finish off his 11th multi-hit game of the year. The corner infielder is hitting a team-leading .324 with an .882 OPS in the International League. Gameday box score

Nationals SS David Masters, Class A Advanced Potomac: 5-for-6, HR, 2B, 3 RBIs -- It had been a slow start to the season for the veteran infielder, but he busted loose with a career day Wednesday. The 26-year-old got things started early with a two-run double in the first inning, eventually capping off his day with a solo homer in the ninth. In between, he singled three times. Masters, who had never recorded more than three hits in a game, raised his average 47 points to .276. Gameday box score

Dodgers RHP Mitchell White, Double-A Tulsa: 5 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K -- Touched for five runs over his previous two outings, the Dodgers' No. 8 prospect went back to work and produced his third scoreless start of the year. After allowing a pair of first-inning singles, White kept Midland in check and allowed just one more baserunner the rest of the way when Dairon Blanco reached on an error. The 5 2/3 innings marked the right-hander's longest outing of the season and dropped his ERA to 2.45. His 0.93 WHIP would rank second in the Texas League if he had enough innings to qualify. Gameday box score

Blue Jays RHP Nate Pearson, Class A Advanced Dunedin: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K -- It was a brief outing for Toronto's third-ranked prospect, but it was another hitless gem. Pearson issued a two-out walk in the first inning to No. 4 Reds prospect Jonathan India, but he turned out to be the only baserunner against the 22-year-old right-hander. He fanned five of the seven hitters and is tied for second in the Florida State League with 35 punchouts. With four scoreless outings, Pearson boasts a 0.86 ERA and 0.62 WHIP. Gameday box score

Pirates CF Jarred Kelenic, Class West Virginia: 2-for-4, 2B, BB -- Seattle's second-ranked prospect keeps putting on a hitting clinic in the South Atlantic League. Kelenic doubled and singled to up his hitting streak to 16 games for West Virginia. He's seventh on the circuit with a .344 average and third with a 1.060 OPS. Gameday box score

Mets SS Andres Gimenez, Double-A Binghamton: 3-for-5, 1 R, 2 RBIs -- The Mets' No. 2 prospect hit a two-run double in the fifth inning to open the scoring in the Rumble Ponies' 8-0 win over Akron. He also singled in the first off starter Tanner Tully and again off left-hander Rob Kaminsky in the sixth. The 20-year-old has seven extra-base hits in 19 Eastern League games. Gameday box score

Marlins 1B Sean Reynolds, Class A Clinton: Game 1: 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 HR, 3 RBIs, 1 BB; Game 2: 1-for-2, 2 R, 1 HR, 4 RBIs, 2 BB -- Reynolds homered in both ends of the LumberKings' doubleheader, driving in seven in the split with West Michigan. He hit a two-run shot to left-center field in the fifth inning of the opener and a three-run tater in the first inning of the nightcap. The California now has 13 RBIs in 24 Midwest League contests. Game 1 box score Game 2 box score

Rockies RHP Ashton Goudeau, Double-A Hartford: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 K -- Goudeau (2-1) faced the minimum over seven frames in the Yard Goats' 2-0 win over Portland. Hartford turned a double play in the first after No. 22 Red Sox prospect Marcus Wilson's single and Jake Romanski was thrown out at second base trying to stretch a single in the fifth. The 26-year-old Arkansas native threw 61 of 83 pitches for strikes and lowered his ERA to 1.63 over 27 2/3 Eastern League innings. Vince Fernandez, Colorado's 24th-ranked prospect, had three hits, an RBI and a run scored for Hartford. Gameday box score

Orioles SS Mason McCoy, Class A Advanced Frederick: 4-for-5, 3 R -- McCoy is having quite the week, registering the second four-hit effort in his last three games. He singled in the first and third innings off Wilmington starter Daniel Tillo, got another knock in the fourth off Collin Snider and one more in the eighth against Daniel Duarte in the Keys' 12-2 win. The 24-year-old is third in the Carolina League in batting with a .398/.438/.515 slash line. Royals No. 23 prospect Blake Perkins had two hits for the Blue Rocks. Gameday box score

Braves RHP Patrick Weigel, Double-A Mississippi: 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4K -- Atlanta's No. 19 prospect threw three hitless innings in the M-Braves' 2-0 win over Jacksonville. The 6-foot-6 California native plunked Joe Dunand in the second, but he was the only Jumbo Shrimp to reach against the 24-year-old. Weigel threw 36 pitches and lowered his ERA to 1.93 in five abbreviated Southern League starts. Braves No. 4 prospect Cristian Pache and eighth-ranked Drew Waters had two hits apiece for Mississippi. Gameday box score

Padres LHP Logan Allen, Triple-A El Paso: 6 IP, 1 R, 0 BB, 7 K -- MLB.com's No. 70 overall prospect prospect allowed two runs --one earned -- in El Paso's 4-2 win over Fresno. The 21-year-old tied a season high with seven punchouts and lowered his ERA to 6.46 over 17 2/3 Pacific Coast League frames. Nationals No. 27 prospect Jake Noll picked up two hits for the Grizzlies. Gameday box score