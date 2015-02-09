Prospect Roundup: Games of May 11

Phillies 3B Alec Bohm, Class A Advanced Clearwater: 3-for-6, HR, 2 RBIs, R -- Philadelphia sent its top prospect to the South Atlantic League at the start of the season, and he earned a promotion after 22 games. Not much has changed in terms of Bohm's production since joining Clearwater on the last day of April, as MLB.com's No. 53 overall prospect has reached base in all but two games. He launched his first Florida State League homer in the first inning Saturday and added two singles to bring his slash line up to .304/.340/.457 in 11 games with the Threshers. Sustained numbers like those and the 22-year-old Wichita State product -- picked third in last year's Draft -- could join Double-A Reading before the summer is over. Gameday box score

Braves 3B Austin Riley, Triple-A Gwinnett: 1-for-3, HR, 2 BB, 2 RBIs, R -- Atlanta's fourth-ranked prospect continued what he's done all month: crush baseballs. After posting a .266/.330/.500 slash line with five homers in April, the 22-year-old has upped those numbers to .405/.500/1.119 in 42 at-bats this month. He's walked and struck out eight times each. Riley's latest roundtripper brought Gwinnett even with Pawtucket in the sixth inning Saturday, and he won the game for the Stripers by plating Ryan LaMarre with a ninth-inning sacrifice foul pop. The homer was his International League-leading 14th of the season and ninth in 11 games. Gameday box score

Video: Stripers' Riley smacks two-run homer

Brewers C Mario Feliciano, Class A Advanced Carolina: 3-for-5, 2 HR, 3 R, 5 RBIs -- Feliciano went deep twice for the Mudcats, including a walk-off three-run shot in the ninth inning. Milwaukee's No. 14 prospect sent the first pitch he saw from southpaw Ryan Kellogg over the fence in right with two outs, pulling Carolina from behind to defeat Myrtle Beach, 9-7. He also tied the game with a two-run blast in the eighth and has six long balls on the year with 23 RBIs. Gameday box score

Padres LHP MacKenzie Gore, Class A Advanced Lake Elsinore: 5 2/3 IP, 1 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 7 Ks -- Gore's lone run came on a solo homer by San Jose's John Riley, but that was enough to stick him with the loss as the Storm fell, 8-0. He fanned seven and walked one as his ERA actually inched up to 1.22. MLB.com's No. 14 overall prospect still leads the California League in that category, having allowed more than one run just once in seven starts. He also tops the circuit with a .152 opponents' batting average and 0.70 WHIP. Gameday box score

Red Sox 1B Josh Ockimey, Triple-A Pawtucket: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 RBIs, BB, 2 R -- Boston's No. 26 prospect did all he could to will the PawSox to a win. Ockimey ripped solo shots in the second and eighth innings, the latter of which came against Jesse Biddle and gave Pawtucket a 4-3. The multi-homer game was the second of the season for the 23-year-old -- he also went yard twice in one inning against Rochester on April 26. He has eight homers and a .932 OPS in 96 at-bats. Gameday box score

Indians OF Ka'ai Tom, Double-A Akron: 3-for-5, 2 HR, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R -- Tom has scuffled in his second year in the Eastern League, but he tripled his home run total with his first multi-homer game since May 18, 2018 as the RubberDucks piled on 15 runs in a rout of Reading. The 24-year-old crushed a payoff pitch from Fightins' starter Ramon Rosso to right field in the second inning and tagged Rosso again in the fourth, this time for an opposite-field shot to left. Tom's first three-hit game since April 23 bumped his average by 17 points. Gameday box score

Rays 2B Vidal Brujan, Class A Advanced Charlotte: 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 SB -- Tampa Bay's No. 7 prospect reached four times and stole two bases in the Stone Crabs' 8-2 win over St. Lucie. Brujan singled, swiped second and scored in the second inning, then singled and stole his Florida State League-leading 16th base of the season in the sixth. The 21-year-old is batting .280/.358/.390 in 30 games. Gameday box score

Pirates RHP Brad Case, Class A Greensboro: 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K -- Case (5-1) took a perfect game into the seventh inning before allowing a single to Jonathan Guzman in the Grasshoppers' 7-2 win at Lakewood. The 22-year-old has a 1.90 ERA over 42 2/3 innings in seven starts in the South Atlantic League, where he's tied for the top spot in wins. Opponents are batting .178 off Case, who's struck out 30 and walked only two. Pirates No. 17 prospect Lolo Sanchez went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored for Greensboro. Gameday box score

Marlins OF Monte Harrison, Triple-A New Orleans: 3-for-5, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI -- Miami's No. 3 prospect hit a leadoff homer in the first inning against rehabbing Brewers right-hander Jimmy Nelson in a 5-3 loss to San Antonio. Harrison added singles in the seventh and ninth to raise his average to .282/.364/.470 with five dingers in 29 Pacific Coast League games. Jacob Nottingham, Milwaukee's No. 16 prospect, homered, doubled, drove in two runs and walked twice for the Missions. Gameday box score

Rays SS Wander Franco, Class A Bowling Green: 1-for-2, 1 R, 2 BB, SB -- Tampa Bay's top prospect reached base three times in the Hot Rods' 2-1 win over Clinton. Franco singled in the sixth inning, stole second and scored the decisive run. The 18-year-old raised his average to .278/.369/.481 with three homers, 12 RBIs and 13 extra-base hits in 30 Midwest League games. Gameday box score

Twins LHP Devin Smeltzer, Triple-A Rochester: 8 IP, 0 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 6 Ks -- After tossing seven scoreless innings in his first start for the Red Wings, Smeltzer one-upped himself by blanking Durham across eight frames. The southpaw has given up only two runs over 45 innings this season for a 0.40 ERA. That marks a sharp improvement from last year, when he put together a 4.52 ERA at the Double-A level, moving from the Dodgers organization to the Twins as part of the Brian Dozier trade. Gameday box score

Braves OF Drew Waters, Double-A Mississippi: 2-for-5, 2B -- The Braves' No. 7 prospect continued his red-hot start by doubling and singling in Mississippi's 4-3 loss to Montgomery. His two-bagger came on the second pitch of the game, but he was thrown out on the basepaths. Waters leads the Southern League with a .345 batting average and is 10-for-23 (.435) in his last five games. Last season, he put together a .293/.343/.476 line across two levels in his first full professional season. Gameday box score