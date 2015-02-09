Prospect Roundup: Games of May 12

Astros DH Yordan Alvarez, Triple-A Round Rock: 2-for-4, HR 3 RBIs -- Another day, another multi-hit effort for Houston's No. 3 prospect , who's been one of the Minors' hottest hitters all season. Alvarez gave the Express a quick lead in the opening frame with a three-run shot to center field. It was his third homer in six games and 15th of the season, moving him into a tie for the Minor League lead with Rangers No. 21 prospect Sam Huff. The blast gave Alvarez back-to-back three-RBI performances and pushed his total to a Minors-best 47 in 33 games. The 21-year-old has a .489/.564/.872 slash line in May and is batting.402/.490/.869 in 122 at-bats overall. Gameday box score

Video: Express' Alvarez hammers three-run homer

Braves RHP Odalvi Javier, Class A Rome: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K -- It hasn't been the easiest season for Atlanta's 22-year-old right-hander, but he took a big step in the right direction on Sunday. After surrendering 10 runs in his previous two starts, Javier turned in his best and longest outing of 2019. The native of the Dominican Republic worked around a pair of walks in the first inning and yielded two singles over the final five to earn his first win of the season and fourth in 32 starts dating back to the beginning of 2018. Gameday box score

Mets RHP Corey Oswalt, Triple-A Syracuse: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, BB, 8 K -- Should New York have a need for someone to step into the rotation, it has a credible candidate in the 25-year-old right-hander. Oswalt upped his record to 4-0 and lowered his ERA to 2.28 with six scoreless frames on Sunday. The San Diego native retired 12 straight to begin the game and didn't allow a hit through 5 2/3 innings. The eight strikeouts were off his career high, done most recently on Aug. 1, 2017 with Double-A Binghamton. Oswalt has surrendered nine runs over 6 2/3 innings in two big league relief appearances this season. Gameday box score

Rays DH Brendan McKay, Double-A Montgomery: 2-for-4, 2B, RBI, R -- Tampa Bay's No. 3 prospect has garnered far more praise for his stellar work on the mound, but he showed his bat remains a formidable weapon. McKay delivered an RBI single in the Biscuits' six-run first inning and added his second double of the year in the seventh for his third multi-hit game. While he's yet to hit his stride offensively, MLB.com's No. 26 overall prospect is 2-0 with a 1.82 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and a Southern League-best 47 strikeouts over 29 2/3 innings in six starts. Gameday box score

Giants OF Anthony Garcia, Triple-A Sacramento: 3-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBIs -- The 27-year-old snapped out of a 4-for-18 funk in a big way, smashing a pair of homers and adding a single in his first three-hit game of the season. Garcia hit a solo shot in the sixth inning and capped his day with a two-run blast in the eighth for the 10th career multi-homer effort and first since Aug. 28 with Triple-A Nashville. The former 18th-round Draft pick is coming off a 25-homer, 91-RBI season for the Sounds. Gameday box score

Royals OF Jorge Bonifacio, Triple-A Omaha: 3-for-4, 2 HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R -- The 25-year-old crushed a pair of solo shots for his second multi-homer effort in his last three games. Bonifacio is batting .189/.233/.418 through 31 games but is 8-for-18 in his last five contests. During that stretch, the native of the Dominican Republic has crushed four homers and plated seven runs while raising his average 46 points. Gameday box score

Padres 2B Esteury Ruiz, Class A Advanced Lake Elsinore: 2-for-3, HR, 3 RBIs -- San Diego's No. 26 prospect connected on a two-out three-run dinger, his fourth of the year and second in the last three days. In his first season in the California League, the 20-year-old is hitting .250 with 17 RBIs and 12 stolen bases, putting him fourth on the circuit in the latter category. Last season with Class A Fort Wayne, Ruiz swatted 12 big flies and swiped 49 bases. Gameday box score

Rangers OF Leody Taveras, Class A Advanced Down East: 3-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs, 3 R: A year after earning a spot in the Futures Game as a 19-year-old, the Rangers' sixth-ranked prospect is picking up where he left off in the Carolina League. Taveras belted a two-run homer, his first since April 25, adding a pair of singles in the nightcap of the Wood Ducks' doubleheader. The switch-hitter is third on the circuit with 45 hits and seventh with a .326 batting average. Gameday box score

Angels OF Torii Hunter Jr., Class A Advanced Inland Empire: 3-for-5, 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R -- The son of nine-time Gold Glove award-winning outfielder Torii Hunter notched his second three-hit game of the year for the 66ers. Hunter laced an RBI double in the fifth inning, contributed two singles and is 6-for-18 in his last five contests. In his three years in the Angels system, the former two-sport star at Notre Dame is batting .284/.369/.370. Gameday box score

Brewers 1B Jake Gatewood, Double-A Biloxi: 1-5, HR, 2 RBIs -- Milwaukee's No. 28 prospect missed nearly a year after tearing his ACL last season, but he returned to the Southern League with a vengeance. In his first at-bat since the injury, Gatewood ripped a shot to right field for a two-run homer. The 23-year-old was in the midst of an solid campaign for Biloxi in 2018 before getting hurt, smashing 19 homers and driving in 59 runs through 94 games. Gameday box score

Tigers C Jake Rogers, Double-A Erie: 2-for-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R, BB -- May has treated Detroit's No. 13 prospect quite nicely so far. Rogers doubled twice and plated three runs in the SeaWolves' victory over Altoona. MLB.com's 10th-ranked catching prospect is hitting .438 this month, recording at least one hit in nine of 10 games. He's batting .309 with a .995 OPS overall in his second Eastern League season. Gameday box score

Rangers 3B Juremi Profar, Double-A Frisco: 3-for-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R -- The younger brother of Jurickson Profar registered his third three-hit effort in eight games with two singles and a double in the RoughRiders' win over Midland. In his third season in Double-A, Profar is tied for second in the Texas League with 38 hits and is tied for seventh with a .306 batting average. And since the calendar flipped to May, he's hitting .375/.400/.531. Gameday box score