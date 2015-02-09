Prospect Roundup: Games of May 13

Cubs LHP Brailyn Marquez, Class A South Bend: 5 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 6 K -- The Cubs' third-ranked prospect picked up his first win of the season in a 3-0 whitewash at Bowling Green. Marquez did not allow a run for the second straight start and has thrown shutout ball in three of six starts in 2019. The left-hander's ERA is 2.52 through 25 innings. Chicago's No. 30 prospect Andy Weber went 3-for-4, marking the shortstop's second straight three-hit game and his fourth this season. Gameday box score

Phillies 3B Alec Bohm, Class A Advanced Clearwater: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 2 RBIs, 1 R -- Philadelphia's first-round selection in last year's Draft homered for the second consecutive game and finished with two RBIs for the fourth time in five games as Clearwater downed Lakeland, 7-4. The Phillies' top-ranked prospect is hitting .314 through 12 games after being promoted from Class A Lakewood. Philadelphia's No. 18 prospect Nick Maton was 3-for-5 with an RBI double. He has multiple hits in the past six games (14-for-25 with four RBIs and four runs scored). Gameday box score

Nationals C Israel Pineda, Class A Hagerstown: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB -- The Nationals No. 7 prospect homered for the first time since April 14 and doubled for the third time in the past four games as Hagerstown burned Delmarva, 15-1. The 19-year-old Maracay, Venezuela, native has multiple hits in two of the last three games and five for the season. He also threw out a runner on an attempted steal. Gameday box score

Cardinals LHP Evan Kruczynski, Double-A Springfield: 7 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 3 BB, 9 K -- St. Louis' No. 27 prospect continued his recent run of success, setting the pace in Springfield's 4-1 victory against Arkansas. The ninth-round pick in the 2017 Draft had a season-high nine punchouts, one shy of the career high set May 11 last year with Class A Advanced Palm Beach. He struck out two in the second, fifth and sixth frames. The 6-foot-5 lefty has allowed three earned runs and 10 hits in his last three starts spanning 18 innings. Dylan Carlson, the sixth-ranked Cardinals prospect, went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs. Gameday box score

Marlins RHP Robert Dugger, Double-A Jacksonville: 7 IP, 3 R, 4 H, 12 K -- In a 4-3 win over Biloxi, the Marlins' 22nd-ranked prospect set a career high with a dozen punchouts, eclipsing his previous high of 10, set last Aug. 21. It was Dugger's second straight win and marked the second time in eight starts he did not issue a base on balls. An 18th-round pick by Seattle in the 2016 Draft (he was acquired by Miami in the 2017 trade for Dee Gordon), the Texas Tech product retired the first 13 batters, seven by strikeout. He also was 1-for-1 with a walk and scored once. Gameday box score

Padres IF Luis Urias, Triple-A El Paso: 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB -- MLB.com's 24th-ranked prospect ripped a two-run homer in the third inning of the El Paso's 5-3 win in Sacramento. It was the fourth roundtripper in as many games for San Diego's No. 3 prospect, pushing his average to .354/.436/.833 in 23 Pacific Coast League games. Padres No. 10 prospect Cal Quantrill (4-1) allowed three runs on eight hits over five innings for El Paso. Gameday box score

Indians OF Daniel Johnson, Double-A Akron: 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 HR, 3 RBIs -- Cleveland's No. 22 prospect launched a three-run dinger in the fourth inning of Akron's 7-3 win over Bowie -- his fourth in four games. The 23-year-old raised his total to seven homers in 30 Eastern League games with 25 RBIs, fifth on the circuit. Johnson is hitting .248/.341/.514 with six stolen bases. Gameday box score

Twins OF Trevor Larnach, Class A Advanced Fort Myers: 4-for-5, 1 R, 2 RBIs -- Minnesota's No. 5 prospect recorded his second career four-hit effort in Fort Myers' 8-2 win over Bradenton. Last year's first-round pick for the Twins raised his average to .303/.362/.439 in 34 Florida State League games. Jordan Balazovic (2-0), Minnesota's 19th-ranked prospect, struck out a career-high 12 over five innings for the Miracle. Gameday box score

Dodgers RHP Andre Jackson, Class A Great Lakes: 4 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 10 K -- Jackson racked up a career-best 10 whiffs in the Great Lakes' 3-2 win over Dayton. After the first three hitters reached base in the first, the 23-year-old struck out the next five Dragons in a row. Jackson is 2-1 with a 2.67 ERA in seven starts and 30 1/3 innings, holding opposing hitters to a .198 average. Dodgers No. 27 prospect Miguel Vargas had three hits for Great Lakes. Gameday box score

Brewers SS Yeison Coca, Class A Wisconsin: 2-for-5, 2 R, 2 HR, 3 RBIs -- Coca went yard in the first two innings of Wisconsin's 11-6 win over Kane County, a solo dinger in the first and a two-run homer in the second. The 19-year-old doubled his home run total for the season. He hitting .268/.344/.420 in 33 Midwest League games and leads the circuit with 12 stolen bases. Gameday box score