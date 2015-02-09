Prospect Roundup: Games of May 14

Reds 3B Jonathan India, Class A Advanced Daytona: 2-for-5, HR, 2 R, RBI -- Cincinnati's No. 4 prospect is officially on fire. After his average dipped to .231 on May 4, India has rattled off an eight-game hitting streak that continued Tuesday with a single and a solo homer, his sixth of the season. Last year's fifth overall Draft pick has gone deep twice in his last four games after going homerless in 11 previous contests. India is batting .407 with five extra-base hits during the streak, which has lifted his slash line to .267/.356/.466 for the Tortugas. Gameday box score

Twins SS Royce Lewis, Class A Advanced Fort Myers: 2-for-5, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, R -- Slowly but surely, Minnesota's top prospect is digging himself out of the hole he dug during the season's first month. Lewis continued a strong May with a pair of RBI doubles, his fifth multi-hit effort in nine games. MLB.com's No. 7 overall prospect was hitting .195 as recently as April 28 but has gone 19-for-53 (.358) since with seven extra-base hits to raise his average 48 points to .243. Gameday box score

Blue Jays RHP Nate Pearson, Double-A New Hampshire: 2 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 3 K -- Two starts into his Double-A tenure and no runs allowed for Toronto's third-ranked prospect. The organization is being very conservative with Pearson, who topped out at 101 mph and struck out three over two perfect frames in the second game of the Fisher Cats' doubleheader with Reading. The 22-year-old posted an 0.86 ERA in three starts with Class A Advanced Dunedin and has yielded two hits and no walks with 11 strikeouts through seven frames in the Eastern League. Overall, Pearson is 3-0 with an 0.64 ERA and a 46-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 28 innings. Gameday box score

Mariners OF Braden Bishop, Triple-A Tacoma: 3-for-5, 2 HR, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R -- Two games removed from his first taste of the Majors, Seattle's No. 11 prospect took out his frustration on Las Vegas. Bishop slammed a two-run shot and a solo blast for the second multi-homer game of his career and first since June 2 with Double-A Arkansas. The 25-year-old has recorded two or more hits in eight of his 23 games with the Rainiers this season, interrupted by an eight-game cameo with the Mariners in which he was 2-for-20 with two RBIs. Bishop is batting .273/.354/.505 with 13 extra-base hits and 16 RBIs following his second three-hit effort of 2019. Gameday box score

Astros OF Yordan Alvarez, Triple-A Round Rock: 3-for-5, 2 2B, R -- Following a rare hitless performance on Monday, Houston's No. 3 prospect got his groove back for Round Rock. Alvarez doubled twice and singled in his sixth multi-hit game in the last 10. The 21-year-old leads or is tied for all three Triple Crown categories in the Pacific Coast League, where he's batting .403/.493/.860 with 15 homers and 47 RBIs in 35 games. Alvarez has 15 multi-hit performances this season, including nine with three or more. Gameday box score

Dodgers C Keibert Ruiz, Double-A Tulsa: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R -- Los Angeles' top prospect broke out of a 2-for-16 funk with three singles and drove in two runs as the Drillers dropped a wild one to Northwest Arkansas, 12-10. Ruiz is batting .248 with a homer, three doubles, 14 RBIs and 13 runs scored in 30 games this season. Gameday box score

Royals CF Khalil Lee, Double-A Northwest Arkansas: 2-for-5, 1 RBI, 3 R, 1 SB -- Kansas City's second-ranked prospect singled in the third inning, driving in Nick Heath, and again in the seventh as the Naturals topped Tulsa, 12-10. Lee is batting .259/.351/.370 with two homers, two triples, five doubles in 35 games. He's second in the Texas League behind Heath with 14 stolen bases and ranks eighth with 24 runs scored. Gameday box score

Twins RHP Brusdar Graterol, Double-A Pensacola: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K -- Minnesota's third-ranked prospect improved to 5-0 on the season after throwing five innings in the Blue Wahoos' 3-0 blanking of Chattanooga. Graterol ranks second in the Southern League with a .170 opponents' batting average and third with a 0.98 WHIP and 1.69 ERA. In 42 2/3 innings, he has 39 strikeouts. Gameday box score

Mets 3B Mark Vientos, Class A Columbia: 3-for-4 -- The 19-year-old matched his season high with three hits in the Fireflies' 3-2 loss at Augusta, singling in the first, fourth and ninth innings. Vientos ended a 1-for-9 funk and pushed his batting average to .235, the highest it's been since April 16. New York's No. 3 prospect is batting .291 on the road, more than 100 points higher than his average at Segra Park. Gameday box score

Red Sox 1B Josh Ockimey, Triple-A Pawtucket: 2-for-2, 2 HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R, 2 BB -- Boston's No. 25 prospect hit solo shots in back-to-back at-bats in the third and sixth innings in the PawSox's 5-4 loss to Columbus. It was his third two-homer game of the season and moved him into a fourth-place tie in the International League with 10 dingers. Ockimey has a .230/.403/.610 slash line with 20 RBIs, 19 runs scored and 27 walks in 32 games. Gameday box score

Cubs SS Andy Weber, Class A South Bend: 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 R -- Chicago's No. 30 prospect had three hits, including a double to left-center field in the eighth innings, as the Cubs defeated Bowling Green, 6-4. Weber is batting .266/.301/.395 with a homer, three triples, seven doubles, 18 RBIs, two stolen bases and 10 runs scored in 33 games. Gameday box score

Red Sox 1B Pedro Castellanos, Class A Advanced Salem: 1-for-4, 3 RBIs, 1 R -- Boston's 26th-ranked prospect hit a sacrifice fly in the third inning that scored Jagger Rusconi. In the fifth, Castellanos hit into a fielder's choice that produced two more runs and gave him six RBIs in his last two games. A single in the ninth finished his night and left the 21-year-old from Venezuela with a .306/.342/.388 slash line. He ranks second in the Carolina League with 30 RBIs in 34 games. Gameday box score