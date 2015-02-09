Prospect Roundup: Games of May 15

Mariners RHP Justin Dunn, Double-A Arkansas: 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 7 K -- One start after yielding six runs -- four earned -- over two innings, the third-ranked Seattle prospect rebounded with his second scoreless outing of the season. Dunn allowed two singles in the first but gave up only two more hits the rest of the way for his third win of the season. In 33 1/3 innings, the right-hander has a 3.51 ERA, a 1.17 WHIP and 45 strikeouts. Gameday box score

White Sox CF Luis Robert, Double-A Birmingham: 2-for-5, 2B, 3B, 2 R -- The No. 2 White Sox prospect delivered his third multi-hit game since a promotion to the Southern League. Leading off the game, Robert cracked a shot to center field and legged out out his first Double-A triple. He capped his night in the eighth when he laced a first-pitch double. In 12 games since joining Birmingham, Robert is hitting .261 with an .824 OPS. Gameday box score

Orioles 3B Ryan Mountcastle, Triple-A Norfolk: 3-for-5, 2B, R -- The top Orioles prospect keeps on raking as he notched his sixth game this season with at least three hits. Mountcastle singled in the first and sixth innings, then doubled in the eighth. He's 11th in the International League with a .324 average while hitting safely in four of his last five contests. Gameday box score

Indians LHP Sam Hentges, Double-A Akron: 7 IP, 4 H, BB, 0 R, 6 K | CF Daniel Johnson: 1-for-5, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R -- With strong pitching and one powerful swing, the duo powered the RubberDucks to a 5-2 win over Bowie. Hentges produced his second scoreless outing of at least six innings, fanning six. With the game tied in the 11th, Johnson connected on an 0-1 pitch for a three-run walk-off dinger. With eight roundtrippers, the outfielder eclipsed his mark from an injury-shortened 2018. Gameday box score

Nationals LHP Ben Braymer, Double-A Harrisburg: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 9 K -- The No. 24 Washington prospect delivered his third consecutive start of seven innings to pick up his third win of the season. He threw 62 of 92 pitches for strikes and did not give up a hit until the fifth. Limiting hard contact, the southpaw never worked with a runner in scoring position. In seven starts, Braymer has a 2.51 ERA that ranks 10th in the Eastern League. He's also fourth with a 0.86 WHIP and .176 opponents' batting average. Gameday box score

Braves RHP Jose Olague, Class A Rome: 8 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K -- Olague didn't allow a hit until Coco Montes singled with two outs in the fifth inning of Rome's 5-1 win over Asheville. The 20-year-old threw 59 of 92 pitches for strikes and lowered his ERA to 3.20 over 39 1/3 innings. Olague has yielded two earned runs or fewer in six of his eight starts and has a 3.20 ERA over 39 1/3 South Atlantic League innings. Gameday box score

Marlins SS Jose Devers, Class A Advanced Jupiter: 3-for-4, 3 R, 1 BB, 1 SB -- Miami's No. 12 prospect reached base four times in the nightcap of the Hammerheads' doubleheader. Devers led off the game with a bunt single on the first pitch, adding base hits in the third and seventh. The 19-year-old went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in the opener and is batting .365/.431/.413 with four extra-base hits and 13 runs scored in 27 Florida State League games. Gameday box score

Nationals 1B KJ Harrison, Class A Advanced Potomac: 3-for-5, 1 R, 1 HR, 4 RBIs | DH Aldrem Corredor: 4-for-5, 2 R, 2 RBIs -- The pair drove in all of the P-Nats' runs in a 7-6 loss to Down East, accounting for half of the team's hits. In a five-run fifth inning, Corredor hit a two-run single and Harrison followed with a homer. Harrison, 22, was promoted from Class A Hagerstown on April 26 and is hitting .381/.418/.556 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 15 Carolina League games. Corredor, 23, has a .247/.304/.370 slashl line in 36 games. Gameday box score

Royals SS Taylor Featherston, Double-A Northwest Arkansas: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 2 RBIs -- The 29-year-old infielder hit solo homers in the first and seventh innings of the Naturals' 6-5 win over Tulsa. It was the fourth career two-homer game and first since June 21, 2014 for Featherston, who raised his average to .291/.318/.485 with four jacks among 10 extra-base hits and 17 RBIs in 30 Texas League games. Gameday box score

Diamondbacks 1B Pavin Smith, Double-A Jackson: 3-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB -- Arizona's No. 16 prospect recorded his third three-hit game of the season and reached four times in the Generals' 2-1 win over Mobile. He singled in the third inning and doubled in the fourth and seventh to raise his line to .230/.329/.410. The 23-year-old has four homers and 17 RBIs in 32 Southern League games. Jackson starter Bo Takahashi (3-2) allowed three hits and a walk in seven scoreless innings, striking out seven. Gameday box score

Diamondbacks 3B Buddy Kennedy, Class A Kane County: 4-for-5, 3 R, RBI -- The D-backs' 18th-ranked prospect fell a home run short of the cycle in the Cougars' 6-5, 10-inning win over Wisconsin. Kennedy tripled in the sixth, doubled in the eighth and singled twice. The 20-year-old, who joined Kane County on April 25, is hitting .310/.365/.483 with two homers and nine RBIs in 15 Midwest League games. Gameday box score

Brewers OF Jesus Lujano, Class A Wisconsin: 4-for-5, RBI -- Lujano collected four singles for the Timber Rattlers, giving him 10 hits in his last three games. After getting three hits on Monday and three more on Tuesday, the 20-year-old Venezuela native is eighth in the Midwest League with a .307 batting average. He has nine RBIs, six stolen bases and 12 runs scored in 34 games. Gameday box score