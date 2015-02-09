Prospect Roundup: Games of May 19

White Sox LHP Konnor Pilkington, Class A Advanced Winston-Salem : 6 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 12 K - Chicago's 20th-ranked prospect spun a gem in the Dash's 1-0 loss to Down East, recording a career-high 12 strikeouts in his second Carolina League start after a May 11 promotion from Class A Kannapolis. A third-round choice in last year's Draft, the left-hander eclipsed his previous high of eight punchouts by fanning Rangers No. 21 prospect Sam Huff for the first out in the fifth to punctuate a string of four consecutive K's. He had three whiffs in the fourth and sixth and ended up throwing 60 of 93 pitches for strikes while lowering his ERA to 4.82. Gameday box scor e

Cardinals 1B Brady Whalen, Class A Peoria: 3-for-4, 2 2B, 6 RBIs - The switch-hitting first baseman posted a career-high six RBIs in the Chiefs' 11-9 loss to Quad Cities. Whalen is second in the Midwest League with 32 RBIs, one behind Clinton's Jerar Encarnacion. The Cardinals farmhand raised his average to .300, bouncing back with an 8-for-16 (.500) stretch over the past four games after falling to a season-low .272 on Wednesday. During the surge, five of his hits -- a dinger and four doubles -- have gone for extra bases. A 2016 12th-round Draft pick, he's fourth on the circuit with five homers and 12 doubles and sixth with a .508 slugging percentage. Gameday box score

Cardinals RHP Alex Fagalde, Class A Advanced Palm Beach: 7 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 6 K - Selected in the 30th round of the 2017 Draft, Fagalde combined with two relievers on a two-hitter as the Cards blanked Bradenton, 2-0. Fagalde went seven innings for the second straight start and allowed no runs for the third time in nine outings to run his record to 5-2. The 25-year-old right-hander is tied for the Florida State League lead in wins and ranks 11th with a 2.37 ERA. After allowing a walk and single in the second, the only frame in which the Marauders had multiple baserunners, the UC Riverside product retired the last 13 batters he faced and threw 64 of 97 for strikes. Gameday box score

Blue Jays SS Kevin Vicuna, Class A Advanced Dunedin: 4-for-4, 1 3B, 2 R, 2 RBIs - After going 1-for-3 in Sunday's opener against Lakeland, Toronto's No. 27 prospect matched his career high with a four-hit effort in the nightcap as the Blue Jays rolled to a 16-4 win. In the second inning, Vicuna had a bunt single to load the bases as part of a six-run outburst. He ripped a two-out triple to right field in the third and grounded a two-run single to center and scored in the fourth as the Jays again posted a six-spot. The 21-year-old Venezuela native led off the sixth with a base hit to center and scored in the four-run frame. It was his eighth multi-hit effort this season. Gameday box score

Marlins 3B Yadiel Rivera, Triple-A New Orleans: 3-for-3, 2 HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R -- The 27-year-old recorded his second straight two-homer game. After belting a three-run shot and a solo blast on Friday, Rivera followed Saturday's day off with another solo jack and a two-run dinger. He swatted two homers in all of April but has seven in 17 games in May and is hitting .299/.322/.540 for the Baby Cakes. Gameday box score

Orioles LHP Zac Lowther, Double-A Bowie: 5 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 K -- Baltimore's No. 8 prospect recorded his fourth scoreless outing and collected his fourth win after striking out a season-high eight batters. Lowther, a 2017 competitive balance pick, has fanned a total 15 of batters while allowing two runs in his last four games, all outings that have lasted more than five innings. He lowered his ERA to 1.91 and his WHIP to 1.16 while holding opposing hitters to a .215 average. Gameday box score

Angels 1B Matt Thaiss, Triple-A Salt Lake: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 4 RBIs, 1 R -- Thaiss connected on a first-inning grand slam to plate a season-high four runs in the opener of Salt Lake's doubleheader sweep of Las Vegas. It was the first roundtripper since May 1 and third on the season for the Angels' No. 8 prospect. Thaiss, the Halos' first-round pick in 2016, is hitting .275 with a .794 OPS through 40 games in the Pacific Coast League. Gameday box score

Video: Salt Lake's Thaiss clubs grand slam

Astros RHP Yohan Ramirez, Class A Advanced Fayetteville: 6 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 11 K -- Ramirez was nearly unhittable against Carolina in his longest outing of the season. The native of the Dominican Republic allowed only a leadoff single to Wes Rogers in the third inning and has yielded three hits in his last two outings. The 11 strikeouts were one shy of his season high, established on May 7, also against the Mudcats. The 24-year-old had not registered double digits in punchouts heading into fourth Minor League season. Gameday box score

Rays OF Moises Gomez, Class A Advanced Charlotte: 3-for-5, 2 HR, 2B, 4 RBIs, 2 R -- The first multi-hit game since May 7 for Tampa Bay's No. 13 prospect also was his first multi-homer game of the season. Gomez, who pushed his average to .232, blasted his first dinger in the first inning, a two-run shot to right off Clearwater left-hander Damon Jones. The 20-year-old Venezuela native teed off against Jones again in the fifth, this time depositing a payoff pitch over the left-field wall. The four RBIs were a season high. Gameday box score

Pirates C Jason Delay, Double-A Altoona: 4-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R -- The Pirates prospect twice came up big late in the game for Altoona. In the sixth inning, he delivered an RBI double that sparked a rally and brought the Curve within a run of Harrisburg. Delay scored the run on Bralin Jackson's single, then knocked in the go-ahead tally with single in the eighth off Jacob Condra-Bogan. The Vanderbilt product has a pair of four-hit efforts in 19 games this season, posting a .394/.452/.712 slash line. Gameday box score

Twins SS Royce Lewis, Class A Advanced Fort Myers: 2-for-4, 2B, 2 R -- Minnesota's top prospect singled in his first at-bat, advanced on Lewin Diaz's double and scored on a wild pitch. Lewis doubled in the fifth and came home again on two wild pitches. The 19-year-old is tied for fifth in the Florida State League with 25 runs scored and has reached base in eight of his last nine games to bring his slash line to .236/.311/.342. Gameday box score

Astros RHP J.B. Bukauskas, Double-A Corpus Christi: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K -- Houston's fifth-ranked prospect allowed a run on three singles in the first inning, then locked in. He retired 14 straight batters before giving up another base hit with two outs in the sixth and by completing that frame finished his longest outing of the year. The University of North Carolina product did not issue a walk for the first time in eight starts this year, lowering his ERA to 6.90 and his WHIP to 1.70. Gameday box score