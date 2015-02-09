Prospect Roundup: Games of May 2

Angels OF Brandon Marsh, Double-A Mobile: 4-for-5, 2B, RBI, SB -- The No. 3 Angels prospect snapped out of a 3-for-19 funk with the sixth four-hit game of his career. Marsh singled in each of his first three at-bats before providing an insurance run with an RBI double in the sixth inning. The 21-year-old went down swinging in the ninth, preventing him from his first-ever five-hit game. Marsh's performance brought his average up 33 points to .242. Gameday box score

Video: Marsh ropes fourth hit for BayBears

Orioles 1B Ryan Mountcastle, Triple-A Norfolk: 3-for-5, 2B, 2 R -- The adjustment to Triple-A pitching has been no problem for Baltimore's second-ranked prospect. Mountcastle extended his hitting streak to nine games with his fifth straight multi-hit effort. Coming off a four-hit night Wednesday, the 22-year-old continued his torrid stretch by doubling in the first and collecting two more hits. MLB.com's No. 67 overall prospect is batting .409 with four extra-base hits and four RBIs during the hitting streak, which has lifted his overall slash line to .336/.359/.545 in 27 games. Gameday box score

Rays SS Vidal Brujan, Class A Advanced Charlotte: 3-for-4, 3B, RBI, R, BB -- Tampa Bay's No. 7 prospect has hit everywhere he's been during his professional career, and that hasn't changed during his first month in the Florida State League. Brujan reached safely four times and notched his fifth multi-hit effort in the last 10 games for the Stone Crabs. His second triple of the season capped a two-run opening frame and he later added a pair of singles and a walk over his last four plate appearances. The 21-year-old has reached safely in 20 of his first 24 games and has swiped a circuit-leading 14 bases while hitting .312/.387/.419. Gameday box score

Twins 3B Miguel Sano, Class A Advanced Fort Myers: 4-for-4, HR, 3 RBIs -- Minnesota's powerful third baseman enjoyed a perfect night at the plate during the second game of his rehab assignment. His two-run homer to left field got the Miracle on the board, and his RBI single in the fifth tied the score. The 25-year-old has yet to appear in a Major League game this season after suffering a right heel laceration during Spring Training. He was placed on the 10-day injured list on March 27 and played his first rehab game for Fort Myers on Tuesday. Gameday box score

Nationals RHP Kyle McGowin, Triple-A Fresno: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 9 K; 2-for-3, 2 2B, R -- Washington's 30th-ranked prospect did a little bit of everything Thursday. On the mound, McGowin held El Paso at bay, yielding a pair of singles while establishing a season high with nine strikeouts. The 27-year-old matched his opponents at the plate with a pair of doubles and a run, helping even his record to 2-2. After surrendering 12 earned runs on 15 hits over 8 2/3 innings in consecutive starts, McGowin has yielded three runs on seven hits while striking out 13 across 12 frames in his last two. Gameday box score

Phillies OF Mickey Moniak, Double-A Reading: 3-for-6, 2 RBIs, 2 SB, R -- A hot start that turned sour showed signs of life again for Philadelphia's No. 9 prospect. Having seen his average dip to .195 with a 6-for-46 slide, Moniak broke out with his first three-hit game of 2019 and his first multi-hit effort since April 15. The first overall pick in the 2016 Draft stroked a pair of RBI singles and doubled his stolen base output with his first multi-steal game since April 9, 2017. Gameday box score

A's SS Jorge Mateo, Triple-A Las Vegas: 2-for-6, 3B, 2B, 4 RBI -- Oakland's No. 8 prospect did the heavy lifting in the Aviators' 6-3 win over Reno. His two-run double to right field in the second opened the scoring, and his two-run triple to left extended Las Vegas' lead to six runs in the fifth. The 23-year-old now has seven doubles and triples each this year, owning a .923 OPS in 126 plate appearances. Gameday box score

Padres RHP Reggie Lawson, Double-A Amarillo: 6 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 5 K -- San Diego's 29th-ranked prospect tossed his first scoreless start of 2019 and picked up his third consecutive win in the Sod Poodles' 1-0 blanking of Springfield. A three-pitch strikeout to open the game got the 21-year-old rolling. He navigated a first-inning walk and a second-inning double without letting either runner advance. Lawson (3-1) then worked perfect frames in the fourth, fifth and sixth before exiting in the seventh. The 2016 No. 71 overall pick lowered his ERA to 4.76. Gameday box score

Yankees 3B Miguel Andujar, Class A Advanced Tampa: 2-for-2, HR, R, 2 RBI -- New York's rehabbing infielder suited up for Tampa for the third straight day. The 24-year-old crushed a home run to left field in the first inning to give the Tarpons a 2-0 lead, then singled in the fourth before being removed for a pinch-runner. In three games with Tampa, Andujar has three hits and four RBIs. He's been on the injured list with a strained right shoulder since April 1, but Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Thursday that he could be activated as soon as this weekend. Gameday box score

2019 MiLB include

Nationals OF Telmito Agustin, Class A Advanced Potomac: 4-for-4, 1 R, SB -- Washington's 10th-ranked prospect recorded his second four-hit game of the season in the P-Nats' 4-1 win over Winston-Salem. All four of the 22-year-old's base knocks were singles, and he stole his fourth base of 2019 in the fourth inning. The strong day boosted his average by 32 points to .255. Nationals No. 25 prospect Kyle Johnston (2-4) allowed five hits and three walks over six scoreless frames while striking out three. Gameday box score

Yankees' RHP Daniel Bies, Class A Charleston: 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 K -- The Yankees prospect dominated in the RiverDogs' 4-0 win over Kannapolis. Bies (2-1) tossed six perfect frames, only having to work around a leadoff double from Alex Destino in the third, en route to the win. The right-hander has now struck out at least seven batters in each of his last four starts and lowered his ERA to 4.07. Gameday box score

Dodgers RHP J.D. Martin, Double-A Tulsa: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K -- The 36-year-old veteran picked up his first win of 2019 in convincing fashion, paving the way for the Drillers. Martin (1-2) retired the first eight batters before Kevin Merrell singled to center. The right-hander worked a 1-2-3 fourth inning and worked past a fielding error by second baseman Zach McKinstry in the fifth. Dairon Blanco's sixth-inning double was the only other hit allowed by Martin, who got all three outs in the seventh via the strikeout. Martin now owns a 5.65 ERA through five starts. Gameday box score