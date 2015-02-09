Prospect Roundup: Games of May 21

Los Angeles Dodgers C Will Smith, Triple-A Oklahoma City: 3-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBIs, 1 BB -- With a four-hit game in his pocket from a week ago, Smith reached base four times, drilling his seventh and eighth homers of the year. The Dodgers' No. 5 prospect began his night with a single in the first inning and delivered a solo shot over the left field wall with one out in the third. In his next at-bat, the 24-year-old worked a 2-0 count before drilling a two-run dinger to left-center. Smith is batting .291/.400/.555 with 27 RBIs, with 19 of his 36 hits going for extra bases. In a 25-game stint with Oklahoma City last year, he hit .138/.206/.218. Gameday box score

Astros SS Jonathan Arauz, Class A Advanced Fayetteville: 4-for-6, 2B, 2 RBIs -- The big night for Houston's 23-ranked prospect began a knock through the left side in the third inning. Arauz led off the fifth with a double, then snapped a tie in the seventh with a two-run single up the middle. After singling again in the eighth, he grounded out to first with a shot at the first five-hit game in Woodpeckers history. The Panama native is 13-for-21 over his last four games to raise his average 69 points to .244 with a .703 OPS. Gameday box score

Astros P Jose Hernandez, Triple-A Round Rock: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R/ER, 12 K, 1 BB -- Hernandez did not fan more than eight batters in an outing this year. The right-hander eclipsed that total and then some against San Antonio, falling one short of the career high he set on July 16, 2016 with Class A Quad Cities. The Astros; No. 30 prospect retired his first seven batters and, after the Missions tagged him for a run in the third, struck out the side in the fourth. The 24-year-old retired 10 of the final 11 Missions he faced, throwing 61 of 90 pitches for strikes in his second Triple-A start. Gameday box score

Astros 3B Abraham Toro, Double-A Corpus Christi: 4-for-5, 2 RBIs -- Clearly, it was a big night for Astros prospects. Houston's 21-ranked prospect rapped out his second career four-hit game and first this year. Two of Toro's four singles -- one in the fifth inning and another in the ninth -- plated runs. The 2016 fifth-round pick has a seven-game hitting streak, with multi-hit efforts in four of his last five contests. Toro is batting .322/.423/.513 and he ranks in the top five in the Texas League in nearly every offensive category -- average (third), on-base percentage (third), slugging percentage (fifth), RBIs (first, 35), walks (tied for second, 26) and total bases (fifth, 78). Gameday box score

Padres 2B Luis Urias, Triple-A El Paso: 3-for-5, HR, 3 RBIs, R -- Another day, three more hits for San Diego's No. 3 prospect. He got things started in the third inning with an RBI single to right field before crushing a solo homer -- his career-best 12th of the year -- two frames later. He capped his night with another run-scoring single in the seventh, matching his April total with 13 RBIs in May. Urias ranks third in the Pacific Coast League with a .775 slugging percentage and 1.214 OPS. Gameday box score

Cardinals 1B Brady Whalen, Class A Peoria: 2-for-4, 4 RBIs, 1 R -- After the opener of Tuesday's game, Whalen had driven in 12 runs in his last three games. The Cards prospect hit his 14th double to plate two runs and also delivered a two-run single. In the nightcap, Whalen went 0-for-4 but drove in another run to strengthen his position atop the Midwest League leaderboard with 39 RBIs. Whalen, making his full-season debut, is batting .305/.366/.511 for the Chiefs. Gameday box score

Astros 2B Domingo Leyba, Triple-A Reno: 4-for-5, 3 2Bs, 5 RBIs -- One night after reaching base four times and scoring four runs, Leyba stuck with the theme and smacked four hits, including three doubles. But they key number was five, as in the number of runs he drove in -- a new career high. Leyba pushed his slugging percentage to .506 and is batting .309 with a .868 OPS. It's the second time this month the D-backs' No. 24 prospect recorded four hits in a contest. Gameday box score

Angels 3B/1B Matt Thaiss, Triple-A Salt Lake: 3-for-5, HR, 2 RBIs -- The Angels' eighth-ranked prospect clubbed his second homer in three days, a solo shot to right-center field in the fifth. The next inning, he plated another run with a single through the left side. In 85 games for the Bees last season, Thaiss batted .277 and has posted similar numbers in 2019. The University of Virginia product is hitting .281 with four homers and a .814 OPS. Gameday box score

Mets 1B Jason Krizan, Binghamton: 2-for-5, 2 HRs, 5 RBIs, 2 R -- Krizan hadn't waded into the power department before Sunday, but the Mets farmand has three homers in his last two games. Facing No. 9 Orioles prospect Dean Kremer in the fourth inning, Krizan teed off on a 3-2 offering and sent it over the right field wall. An inning later against lefty Brian Gonzalez, the first baseman slugged a three-run shot to extend Binghamton's lead to 7-0. Although he's batting .171, he has six hits in the last four contests. Gameday box score

Orioles CF Austin Hays, Class A Advanced Frederick: 2-for-4, HR, 3 RBIs, R -- The rehabbing Orioles outfielder recorded his second straight multi-hit game and extended his hitting streak to three. After going deep Monday, Hays smacked another dinger against Myrtle Beach. Down in the count, 1-2, in the second inning, the 23-year-old crushed the next pitch over the wall in left field for a three-run shot. In eight games in the Carolina League, the fifth-ranked O's prospect is hitting .188 with a .604 OPS. Gameday box score

Pirates RHP Mitch Keller, Triple-A Indianapolis: 7 IP, 1 R, 6 H, BB, 6 K -- The top Pirates prospect picked up his fifth victory with a strong seven-inning showing against Louisville. Allowing one run on a single in the third, Keller produced his longest start of the season. Overall, he threw 66 of 95 pitches for strikes in his sixth start this season with at least six strikeouts. He's second in the International League with 56 punchouts and ranks fifth with a 3.45 ERA across 47 innings. Gameday box score

Red Sox 3B Bobby Dalbec, Portland: 2-for-4, HR, RBI, 2 R -- Coming off a hitless effort, Dalbec got back on track with a two-hit night that included his eighth homer of the season. In the seventh inning, Boston's No. 3 prospect sent one the other way for a solo shot that tied the game at 5-5. In the ninth, he was plunked by a pitch and came around to score on Josh Tobias' double. Dalbec is 11th in the Eastern League with an .888 OPS. Gameday box score

Padres RHP Efrain Contreras, Class A Fort Wayne: 6 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 5 K -- The 19-year-old tossed a gem for the Tin Caps for his second victory of the season. After allowing a one-out single in the second, the right-hander then got in a groove and set down the next 12 South Bend hitters. He threw 55 of his 80 pitches for strikes and faced two over the minimum. With the outing, he dropped his ERA from 4.22 to 3.55. Gameday box score

Dodgers 2B Jacob Amaya, Class A Great Lakes: 2-for-4, HR, BB, 3 RBIs, R -- Amaya slugged a two-run homer in the opening inning to send the Loons on the way to an 11-8 victory. In the second, he legged out an infield single that brought in another run. The No. 11 Dodgers prospect is hitting .190 this month, but has a .724 OPS and is 10th in the Midwest League with 24 RBIs. Gameday box score