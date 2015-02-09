Prospect Roundup: Games of May 23

Yankees RF Josh Stowers, Class A Charleston: 3-for-5, 2 HR, 3B, 3 RBIs, 3 R -- Stowers had two hits over his previous four games, but he delivered quite the night for the RiverDogs. In his first three-hit game of the season, the No. 25 Yankees prospect collected three extra-base hits. He got things started in the first inning when he smacked a first-pitch triple -- his first of the year -- to left field. In the fourth, Stowers took the second pitch from Ryan Feltner and deposited it over the right field wall. After a nine-pitch at-bat in the seventh, Stowers homered again to complete the first multi-dinger game of his career. Gameday box score

Phillies CF Adam Haseley, Double-A Reading: 3-for-5, 2 RBIs -- Hitting .343 in May, the third-ranked Phillies prospect delivered another strong performance in the Eastern League. He drove in a run with a knock in the opening inning and helped another Fightin Phil cross home with a single one frame later, though he was not credited with an RBI. In the eighth, he put the capper on Reading's night with an RBI single to bring in the club's ninth run. Overall, Haseley has eight multi-hit efforts and a .260 average with an .808 OPS. Gameday box score

Cardinals 2B Tommy Edman, Triple-A Memphis: 3-for-5, HR, BB, 4 RBIs, R -- A three-hit night brought the No. 11 St. Louis prospect back over the .300 line as he holds a .307 average. In the sixth inning, Edman delivered the big blow of the night for the Redbirds when he crushed a three-run homer over the right-center field wall for his fifth long ball of the season. He added a run-scoring single in the seventh to match his season high with four RBIs. Gameday box score

Phillies RHP Francisco Morales, Class A Lakewood: 4 IP, 1 R/0ER, 2 H, BB, 10 K -- He might have gone only four innings, but Philadelphia's No. 8 prospect set a season high with 10 punchouts for the BlueClaws. Morales fanned the first five batters he faced and threw 39 of 68 pitches for strikes. The 19-year-old has not picked up a win this year, but he's averaging 15 strikeouts per nine innings in the South Atlantic League. Gameday box score

Braves OF Justin Dean, Class A Rome: 2-for-2, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R, 3 BB -- A hot month got even hotter for the 30th-ranked Atlanta prospect. Dean led off the game with his third homer of the season, singled and reached safely in all five plate appearances in a 6-5 loss to Augusta. The 22-year-old has five multi-hit performances in his last nine games and is batting .282/.424/.487 this month. Overall, Dean has a .274/.382/.432 slash line with 16 extra-base hits, 32 runs scored and 13 stolen bases in 44 games. Gameday box score

Red Sox OF Marcus Wilson, Class A Advanced Salem: 2-for-3, 2B, 4 RBIs -- It's been an uneven start to the year for Boston's No. 22 prospect, but he came through in a big way for Salem. Wilson's sacrifice fly capped a three-run first inning and he capped his four-RBI performance with a run-scoring single and a two-run double. Obtained from the D-backs in the deal that sent Blake Swihart out west last month, Wilson is playing for his third team this season. Gameday box score

Mariners OF Jarred Kelenic, Class A West Virginia: 2-for-3, 2 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 BB -- Seattle's No. 2 prospect homered and tripled in the Power's 17-7 loss to Greensboro. It was his second straight game with a dinger and his third consecutive contest with an RBI. Kelenic raised his average to .305/.393/.551 with eight long balls and 22 RBIs in 43 SAL games. Gameday box score

Orioles 3B Trevor Craport, Class A Advanced Frederick: 2-for-3, 1 R, 5 RBIs, 1 BB -- Craport cleared the bases with a double in the sixth inning and stroked a two-run double in the seventh to lead the Keys past Myrtle Beach, 8-2. The 22-year-old Georgia has three straight multi-hit games to get his average up to .223 in 37 Carolina League contests. Gameday box score

Cubs DH Ian Happ, Triple-A Iowa: 4-for-4, 2 R, HR, 5 RBIs -- The big league veteran homered and doubled twice in the Cubs' 6-3 win over Omaha in the nightcap of a doubleheader. It was his second homer in three games and his sixth in 44 contests this season. The five RBIs matched a Minor League career high for the 24-year-old. Gameday box score

Cubs SS Vimael Machin, Double-A Tennessee: 4-for-5, 1 R, 3 RBIs -- Machin's second four-hit game in less than a week led the Smokies past Pensacola, 9-3. It was the 25-year-old's eighth multi-hit game in May and boosted his average to .360, which would lead the Southern League if he had enough plate appearances to qualify. The 25-year-old from Puerto Rico also hit .316 in 10 games with Triple-A Iowa this season. Gameday box score

D-backs CF Alek Thomas, Class A Kane County: 4-for-4, 2 RBIs, 3 R, BB -- Thomas had not recorded more than two hits in a game this year. The D-backs' No. 7 prospect rapped four hits once for Rookie Advanced Missoula last summer and did it again Wednesday against Quad Cities. The 19-year-old is batting .296/.383/.451 with three homers, four triples, four doubles and 16 RBIs in 39 games. Gameday box score

Mariners P Justus Sheffield, Triple-A Tacoma: 7 IP, 1 ER, 7 H, 2 K, 1 BB -- In his longest start of the season, Sheffield issued his fewest free passes. The lone run charged to him came on a solo homer in the sixth inning by top Nats prospect Carter Kieboom. Seattle's top prospect (No. 39 overall) tied his season high for hits allowed and threw 57 of 94 pitches for strikes while knocking his ERA town to 3.89. In his first season in the Mariners organization, Sheffield already has made one appearance with the big club. Gameday box score

Giants 3B Ryan Howard | SS Abiatal Avelino, Triple-A Sacramento: Howard and Avelino rapped out four hits apiece -- all singles. Avelino -- the Giants' No. 17 prospect -- drove in a run a day after he smacked a pair of triples and is hitting .289/.317/.459 for the River Cats. He was 3-for-11 during his first Major League stint earlier this season. Howard, San Francisco's No. 27 prospect, joined Sacramento earlier this month and bumped his average 69 points to .244 with his fourth career four-hit effort. Gameday box score

Yankees P Frank German, Class A Advanced Tampa: 5 2/3 IP, 8 K, 4 H, 0 R, 3 BB -- For the first time this season, German turned in a scoreless effort. The Yankees' No. 21 prospect also set a areer high for strikeouts while throwing 95 pitches. German was a fourth-round pick out of North Florida last year and pitched 30 1/3 innings in 11 appearances before the club decided to have him skip Class A for his first full season in the Minors. So far, the results have been solid, with the right-hander posting a 3.03 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in seven starts. Gameday box score