Prospect Roundup: Games of May 25

Marlins 2B Isan Diaz, Triple-A New Orleans: 3-for-4, HR, RBI, 3 R, 1 BB -- Diaz homered Saturday, just like he did the previous day. And the day before that. And the day before that. He also finished a triple shy of the cycle against Iowa and scored half of the Baby Cakes' runs in a 6-3 victory. It's been a scorching stretch for the Marlins' sixth-ranked prospect . The Puerto Rico native was hitting .217 as recently as May 11. Less than two weeks later, he's batting .271/.371/.488 with 29 RBIs in 47 games. That's a marked improvement from Diaz's 36-game stint in the Pacific Coast League last year. Gameday box score

Astros OF Kyle Tucker, Triple-A Round Rock: 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs -- The stat line may not jump out, but the Astros' No. 2 prospect kept his own streak alive by homering in a third consecutive game. MLB.com's No. 13 overall prospect is hitting .266/.345/.614 on the year. A month ago, those numbers were .159/.216/.391. The steady improvement has led to 15 long balls and 34 RBIs, plus nine doubles, in 162 at-bats as he hopes Houston's crowded outfield situation eventually presents an opportunity for him to contribute. Gameday box score

Video: Round Rock's Tucker connects on solo shot

Cardinals 3B Nolan Gorman, Class A Peoria: 3-for-5, 2B, 2 RBIs -- Smacking three hits is certainly one way to respond from an 0-for-4 showing from the night before. The top Cardinals prospect opened the scoring with a single to center field in the first inning and doubled home another run in the seventh. MLB.com's 35th overall prospect has established himself as one of the top hitters in the Midwest League, despite being 19 years old. He ranks in the top five on the circuit in homers (nine) RBIs (35), slugging percentage (.509), OPS (.883), total bases (84) and runs scored (33). Gameday box score

Angels OF Jo Adell, Class A Advanced Inland Empire: 2-for-4, 2B, RBI -- In his second game back after suffering gruesome ankle and hamstring injuries in Spring Training, the top Angels prospect produced his first two hits of the season -- a double and an RBI single. It likely won't be long before MLB.com's No. 14 overall prospect heads back to Double-A Mobile, where he finished last season. Gameday box score

Yankees RHP Deivi Garcia, Double-A Trenton: 6 IP, 1 R/ER, 4 H, 0 BB, 10K-- The Yankees' fourth-ranked prospect fanned 10 in the Thunder's 5-2 win in Binghamton, reaching double digits for the third time in nine starts across two levels this season. Garcia struck out the side in the first inning and fanned two more in the third, fourth and sixth. The 20-year-old is averaging just under 15.5 punchouts per nine innings and has a .196 opponents' batting average in five starts since he was promoted to the Eastern League at the end of April. Gameday box score

Orioles OF DJ Stewart, Triple-A Norfolk: 4-for-6, 2B, RBI, R, BB -- With more than one-fifth of his team's hits, Stewart recorded his first four-hit game of the season after putting together six three-hit contests. The Orioles No. 15 prospect is hitting .320 and his 1.023 OPS ranks fifth in the International League. He also drew his 29th free pass on the season, which is third in the IL. Through 42 games, Stewart has 22 extra-base hits, including eight homers, and 34 RBIs. Gameday box score

Orioles OF Austin Hays, Double-A Bowie: 3-for-6, 2B, 2 RBIs, 3 R -- The Tides weren't the only Orioles affiliate with hot bats, as the Baysox put up 19 runs on 19 hits against Erie. Hays, playing his 11th game of the season after a thumb injury pushed back his debut, had his first three-hit effort. Baltimore's No. 5 prospect has driven in nine runs in nine contests with Class A Advanced Frederick and two with Bowie. Gameday box score

Tigers OF Daz Cameron, Triple-A Toledo: 3-for-5, HR, RBI, BB -- Cameron delivered his second three-hit game of the season nearly two months after his first. Detroit's fifth-ranked prospect clubbed a solo homer in the fifth inning on a line drive to left field. It was his sixth homer of the year and marked the second time he's scored three times in a game. With hits in nine of his last 10 games, he's moved his slash line up to .239/.318/.440. Gameday box score

D-backs 3B Buddy Kennedy, Class A Kane County: 3-for-5, 3 RBIs, 3 R, 3B -- A stay at extended spring training pushed Kennedy's full-season debut back to April 25. One month later, it's fair to say his adjustment to the Midwest League has gone fairly smoothly. The D-backs No. 18 prospect is hitting .320/.364/.515 with two homers, nine doubles and 18 RBIs in 97 at-bats over 25 games. On Saturday, he legged out his second triple of the year after delivering a two-run single. Gameday box score

Cubs SS Andy Weber, Class A South Bend: 3-for-5, HR, 4 RBIs, 2 R, 3B -- Finishing a double short of the cycle, the eight total bases for the Cubs' 30th-ranked prospect was the most productive game of his professional career. He hit his second Midwest League homer to go with four triples and eight doubles. Chicago selected him out of the University of Virginia in the fifth round of last year's Draft, and he spent 23 games with Class A Short Season Eugene. Gameday box score

Phillies P Damon Jones, Class A Advanced Clearwater: 5 2/3 IP, R, 0 ER, 10 K, 5 H, 2 BB -- Jones set a career high for strikeouts and did not yield an earned run for the fourth time in nine starts this season. The Phillies prospect threw a season-high 96 pitches, 67 for strikes. Jones leads the Florida State League with 69 punchouts and would rank second with a 1.58 ERA if he had enough innings to qualify. Gameday box score

Rangers OF Julio Pablo Martinez, Class A Advanced Down East: 2-for-4, HR, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBIs, SB -- Texas' No. 4 prospect hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the ninth inning of the Wood Ducks' 4-3 win over Carolina. It was Martinez's second straight game with a long ball and fifth consecutive contest with at least one RBI. While the 23-year-old Cuban has a .157/.206/.306 slash line with Down East, he's hitting .259 (7-for-27) over his last seven games. Gameday box score