Prospect Roundup: Games of May 27

Astros OF Yordan Alvarez, Triple-A Round Rock: 2-for-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, BB -- Another day, another multi-hit performance for Houston's No. 3 prospect . Alvarez reached base three times and drove in three runs to give him 63 RBIs in 47 games for the Express. Monday's performance put an end to a week-long slump for MLB.com's No. 26 overall prospect . Alvarez was hitting .413 on May 19 but had gone 2-for-24 since, lowering his average to .368 prior to his two-hit performance. As it stands, the 21-year-old leads the Pacific Coast League in hitting (.371), RBIs and is second in homers with 20. Gameday box score

Video: Alvarez rips 20th homer for Express

Blue Jays OF Patrick Kivlehan, Double-A New Hampshire: 5-for-5, 2 2B, HR, 4 RBIs, R -- The veteran of 132 Major League games tied his career high with five hits, matching his output from Aug. 9, 2013 with now-defunct Class A Advanced High Desert. Kivlehan has four multi-hit performances in his last six games and is batting .421/.477/.789 with eight extra-base hits and nine RBIs in 11 games for the Fisher Cats. Forrest Wall chipped in with a season-high four hits, including his second home run, and four RBIs. Gameday box score

Video: New Hampshire's Kivlehan collects fifth hit

Cubs RHP Adbert Alzolay, Triple-A Iowa: 6 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 Ks -- Chicago's No. 4 prospect has put a rough 2019 Triple-A debut in the rearview mirror. After allowing a run over five innings in his last outing, Alzolay surrendered one in six frames Monday while striking out a season-high nine. Despite a 4.20 ERA through his first three PCL starts, the 24-year-old has 21 punchouts in 15 innings and is holding opponents to a .167 average. Gameday box score

Rockies 3B Josh Fuentes, Triple-A Albuquerque: 4-for-5, 3 2B, 2 R -- It wasn't enough to lift his club to a win, but Colorado's 10th-ranked prospect certainly did his part. Fuentes notched his first four-hit game of the season and tied his career high with three doubles. The 26-year-old accomplished that twice in five days with Class A Asheville in 2016. Fuentes has gone 6-for-9 with a homer and four RBIs in his previous two games after enduring a 1-for-17 skid. Gameday box score

Padres 2B Xavier Edwards, Class A Fort Wayne: 3-for-4, 2B, 2 R, BB -- San Diego's No. 11 prospect is making the Midwest League look far too easy. Edwards followed his four-hit effort Sunday with three more Monday. It was the fourth consecutive multi-hit game for the 19-year-old, who is batting .378/.435/.439 with 14 stolen bases in 42 games. He leads the circuit in hitting by 54 points. Gameday box score

A's DH Jorge Mateo, Triple-A Las Vegas: 3-for-5, 2B, 2 R -- Oakland's No. 8 prospect continued his stellar season with his second three-hit contest in four games and his eighth of three or more this season. After suffering through arguably the worst season of his career in 2018, Mateo has rebounded to bat .327/.364/.547 with 26 extra-base hits, 39 RBIs and 39 runs in 47 games for the Aviators. Gameday box score

Angels OF Jo Adell, Class A Advanced Inland Empire: 2-for-5, HR, 2 RBIs, R -- It didn't take long for Los Angeles' top prospect to reassert himself. After missing nearly two months with ankle and hamstring injuries suffered during Spring Training, Adell returned to action over the weekend. Following a hitless effort in his first game, Adell has gone 4-for-9 with a homer and three RBIs in his last two. Gameday box score

Orioles LHP Alex Wells, Double-A Bowie: 7 IP, 0 ER, 4 H, 0 BB, 6 K -- Baltimore's 26th-ranked prospect retired the first 10 batters he faced and scattered just four singles in the BaySox's 4-1 loss to Erie. Wells lowered his ERA to 1.72 over seven starts and 36 2/3 Eastern League innings. The 22-year-old hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 16 frames. Gameday box score

Pirates 1B Mason Martin, Class A Greensboro: 2-for-4, R, HR, 4 RBI -- Martin hit a three-run tater in the ninth as the Grasshoppers defeated Hickory 8-2. The 19-year-old has homered in three straight games and four of his last five. Martin is hitting .260/.348/.591 in 48 South Atlantic League games with a league-leading 15 dingers (tied with Texas No. 21 prospect Sam Huff) and 52 RBIs. Gameday box score

Orioles RHP Michael Baumann, Class A Advanced Frederick: 6 IP, 0 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 6 K -- Baltimore's 25th-ranked prospect scattered a triple and three singles over his six shutout frames in the Keys' 6-2 loss to Potomac. Baumann lowered his ERA to 3.23 in 39 Carolina League innings and is tied with Astros prospect Yohan Ramirez for the league lead in strikeouts with 61. Gameday box score

White Sox OF Tyler Frost, Class A Advanced Winston-Salem: 3-for-5, R, HR, 5 RBI -- Frost hit a two-run homer in the third and a bases-clearing double in the eighth in the Dash's 6-1 win over Salem. The five RBIs ties a career high for the 23-year-old, who's recorded multi-hit games in two of his last three contests. Gameday box score

White Sox RHP Johan Dominguez, Class A Kannapolis: 6 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 6 K -- Dominguez (2-2) allowed just a triple in the fourth and a single in the sixth in the Intimidators' 4-1 win in Lakewood. It's the fourth straight scoreless start for the 23-year-old, who hasn't allowed an earned run since May 1. Dominguez has a 1.61 ERA in 28 South Atlantic League innings. Gameday box score

Phillies RHP Tom Eshelman, Triple-A Lehigh Valley: 7 IP, 0 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 7 K -- Eshelman (1-0) surrendered just four singles in the IronPigs' 5-0 win over Buffalo. The 24-year-old California native has a 2.25 ERA in 12 International League innings since being promoted from Double-A Reading on May 18. Gameday box score