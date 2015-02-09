Prospect Roundup: Games of May 28

Angels OF Jo Adell, Class A Advanced Inland Empire: 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs, R -- It's not taking long for Los Angeles' top prospect to make up for lost time. After going 0-for-4 in his season debut on Friday, Adell has recorded three straight multi-hit games and homered for the second night in a row in the 66ers' 6-4 loss to Visalia. MLB.com's No. 14 overall prospec t hit .290/.355/.543 with 20 homers across three Minor League levels last year, but ankle and hamstring injuries -- sustained on the same play during Spring Training -- cost him nearly two months this season. Adell is 6-for-17 (.353) with two homers, a double and five RBIs through his first four games of 2019. Gameday box score

Reds DH Jonathan India, Class A Advanced Daytona: 3-for-5, HR, 2 RBIs, R -- Cincinnati's No. 4 prospect entered the Tortugas' game Tuesday night with five hits in his last nine contests. He nearly equaled that output, going deep for the seventh time this season and adding two singles for his first multi-hit effort since May 15. His last homer came on May 14. Gameday box score

Twins RF Alex Kirilloff, Double-A Pensacola: 2-for-4, HR, 2B, RBI, 2 R -- The second-ranked Twins prospect extended his hitting streak to six games while turning in his fifth multi-hit effort over the last eight contests. Kirilloff led off the second inning against the Braves with a double down the left field line and scored four pitches later on Caleb Hamilton's homer. MLB.com's No. 12 overall prospect smacked his first Southern League roundtripper to left in the eighth on a 2-0 fastball from Mississippi reliever Josh Graham. Gameday box score

Twins OF Trevor Larnach, Class A Advanced Fort Myers: 4-for-5, 2B, RBI, R -- A stretch that saw Minnesota's fifth-ranked prospect total one hit in 17 at-bats has morphed into a four-game hitting streak, highlighted by his second four-hit game this month. Already with three hits against Florida, Larnach drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the 10th inning to lift the Miracle to a 7-5 win. The first-round pick in last year's Draft is batting .296/.371/.447 with 20 extra-base hits through 47 games. Gameday box score

Indians SS Tyler Freeman, Class A Lake County: 2-for-3, 4 R, 2 RBIs -- The No. 3 Cleveland prospect continued his torrid pace, racking up two hits and two RBIs while tying his career high with four runs scored in the Captains' 10-3 win over South Bend. Freeman has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, notching six multi-hit efforts in that span. A .362/.430/.553 May has boosted the 20-year-old's overall slash line to .330/.425/.500 in 45 games. Gameday box score

Brewers OF Nate Orf, Triple-A San Antonio: 4-for-5, 2 R -- The 29-year-old followed up Monday's three-hit performance with the seventh four-hit game of his career. Orf singled four times and scored twice in the Missions' 8-0 win at Memphis, giving him seven hits in his last eight at-bats. That two-day stretch has lifted his average 35 points to .294. Gameday box score

Tigers SS Willi Castro, Triple-A Toledo: 3-for-4, HR, 3 R -- Detroit's No. 7 prospect notched his sixth multi-hit effort in the last seven games, capping his three-hit night with a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning. Castro ranks third in the International League in batting at .349 and with 59 hits. He's also fourth with a .426 on-base percentage and tied for sixth with 34 runs scored. Gameday box score

Reds OF Ibandel Isabel, Double-A Chattanooga: 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs -- In what is almost a carbon copy of last year, Cincinnati's No. 25 prospect remains one of the Minors' best sluggers. One night after seeing his streak of consecutive games with a homer end at five, Isabel went deep again at Jackson, giving him a Southern League-leading 14 on the season. Gameday box score

Blue Jays C Alejandro Kirk, Class A Advanced Dunedin: 3-for-3, 2 2B, BB, 4 RBIs, R -- The 24th-ranked Blue Jays prospect continues to knock around Florida State League pitching since his promotion from Class A Lansing on May 3. Kirk was perfect at the plate against Tampa, lining an RBI double into center field in the first inning before driving in another run with a base hit to left in the third. The 20-year-old led off the fifth with a six-pitch walk before finishing his night with a two-run double to center in the next frame. The Mexico native has a .367/.456/.551 slash line through 15 FSL games. Gameday box score

Cardinals SS Tommy Edman, Triple-A Memphis: 3-for-4, 2B -- The 11th-ranked Cardinals prospect turned in his eighth three-hit game of the season against San Antonio. Edman sprayed the ball all over the field as he punched a ground-ball single into right in the third inning, led off the sixth with a base hit to left and lined a double to center in the eighth. He raised his batting average 11 points to .304. Gameday box score

Angels RHP Jeremy Beasley, Double-A Mobile: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K -- The Angels' No. 24 prospect notched his second win of the season with his longest outing of the year. Beasley retired 13 of the first 14 batters he faced, including a stretch of 12 in a row. The 23-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA to 3.89 in 10 games, including nine starts and is averaing 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Gameday box score

Phillies LHP David Parkinson, Double-A Reading: 7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 7 K -- Philadelphia's 21st-ranked prospect turned in his longest outing of the season while recording his fifth win. Parkinson faced the minimum in five of his seven innings, striking out the side in the third and retiring the final 12 batters he faced. The 23-year-old lowered his ERA to 3.02 and his opponents' batting average to .209. Third-ranked Phillies prospect Adam Haseley homered, tripled and drove in two runs in support of Parkinson. Gameday box score

Cardinals RF Dylan Carlson, Double-A Springfield: 2-for-4, 3B, 2B, BB, 2 RBIs, 3 R -- The No. 6 St. Louis prospect turned in his third multi-hit effort in the last four games, going 7-for-16 in that span. Carlson got things started for the Cards with a leadoff triple to right field in the opening frame and made it all the way home, thanks to a throwing error by Tulsa second baseman Zach McKinstry. The 20-year-old pulled his club within a run with a two-run double to field in the fifth and came home with the tying run two batters later on a double by 14th-ranked Randy Arozarena. Carlson capped his night with a four-pitch walk in the seventh and scored again on a bases-loaded walk by Brian O'Keefe. Gameday box score