Prospect Roundup: Games of May 29

Indians CF Ka'ai Tom, Double-A Akron: 3-for-5, 2 HR, 6 RBIs, 3 R -- The Cleveland outfielder not only extended his hitting streak to five games, he did so in style. The six RBIs set a career high, while the two long balls gave him his second multi-homer game of the month. In the fifth inning, he took an 0-2 pitch from Bowie's Bruce Zimmermann over the right-center field wall for a three-run jack. Two frames later, Tom was at it again with his second three-run bomb of the night. He has 10 hits during the streak to raise his average to .269. Gameday box score

White Sox RHP Dylan Cease, Triple-A Charlotte: 7 IP, 2 R, 6 H, 2 BB, 6 K -- Although he was saddled with the loss, Cease produced his longest outing of the season. He kept Indianapolis off the board for the first five innings before the Indians broke through for two runs in the sixth. The No. 4 White Sox prospect put runners on the corners in the seventh but worked out of trouble and capped his night by fanning Corey Dickerson. Cease is 4-2 with a 3.26 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in nine International League starts. Gameday box score

Rays SS Wander Franco, Class A Bowling Green: 2-for-3, 1 BB, 1 RBI, 2 R -- The top-ranked Rays prospect continued his torrid stretch with his sixth straight multi-hit game. Franco worked a six-pitch walk in the first inning, promptly stole his ninth base of the season and scored two batters later on a homer by Grant Witherspoon. After leading off the third with a knock to center field, the 18-year-old was picked off by Great Lakes' Andre Jackson. In the eighth, Franco blooped an RBI single to right, swiped his second base of the night and scored on a base hit by Chris Betts. MLB.com's No. 5 overall prospect is 13-for-27 with three doubles, four RBIs, three stolen bases and seven runs scored in his last six games.Gameday box score

Astros LF Yordan Alvarez, Triple-A Round Rock: 3-for-6, 2 R, RBI -- Houston's No. 3 prospect recorded his 11th game of the season with at least three hits, helping the Express outlast Nashville in 13 innings. Alvarez got off to a perfect start, singling and scoring in the second inning, ripping an RBI single to right field in the third and knocking another base hit to right in the fifth. In the 11th, he was intentionally walked, notched his second stolen base of the season and came home on a single by Joshua Rojas. Alvarez leads the Pacific Coast League in batting (.367), RBIs (64), runs scored (44), extra-base hits (36) and total bases (145). Gameday box score

Indians DH Daniel Johnson, Triple-A Columbus: 2-for-3, HR, RBI, 4 R, 2 BB -- The No. 22 Indians prospect did a little bit of everything, reaching base four times in an 11-4 romp over Norfolk. He led off the seventh inning with his first Triple-A homer after singling and scoring in the second. Since a promotion from Double-A Akron, Johnson has a .364/.440/.636 slash line with four extra-base hits in five games. Gameday box score

Brewers DH Je'Von Ward, Class A Wisconsin: 3-for-5, BB, RBI, 2 R -- It's been tough sledding for the No. 23 Brewers prospect early this season, but he delivered his first three-hit night of the year in a wild 13-11 victory over Clinton. He laced three singles, tying the game at 8-8 with an RBI infield knock in the sixth inning. Ward is 6-for-20 (.300) with four RBIs over his last four games to get his slash line up to .221/.307/.338. Gameday box score

Orioles C Chance Sisco, Triple-A Norfolk: 4-for-4, 2B -- The 24-year-old backstop continued a torrid week by notching his second four-hit game of the month in the Tides' 11-4 loss to Columbus. Sisco doubled and singled three times for his fourth multi-hit effort in five games, boosting his slash line to .290/.387/.503 in 41 games. The former top prospect is hitting .354 with seven of his eight homers this month. Gameday box score

Braves LHP Tucker Davidson, Double-A Mississippi: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 K -- Atlanta's No. 19 prospect rebounded from his worst outing of the season with another scoreless effort. Davidson has given up one earned run or fewer in eight of his 10 starts, good for a 1.49 ERA that leaves him as the active leader in the Southern League following the promotion of Rays No. 3 prospect Brendan McKay. The 23-year-old held Pensacola hitless through four innings and is limiting opponents to a .184 average while averaging better than a strikeout per inning. Gameday box score

D-backs 2B Andy Young, Double-A Jackson: 3-for-3, 2B, R -- It hasn't been the easiest of transitions for Arizona's 11th-ranked prospect. Young came over in the offseason trade that sent All-Star Paul Goldschmidt to St. Louis, but he hit .241 in April and his average dipped to .215 as recently as May 16. However, the 25-year-old has turned things around, boosting his average to .256 thanks, to a 15-for-39 stretch in his last 11 games. In the opener of a doubleheader against Chattanooga, he doubled, singled twice and scored a run. Gameday box score

Reds OF TJ Friedl, Double-A Chattanooga: 4-for-4, HR, 2B, RBI, 2 R -- Cincinnati's No. 13 prospect scuffled in April, but he continued his resurgence in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader. Friedl recorded a career-high four hits and homered for the first time since April 28 in the Lookouts' 4-3 win over Jackson. After batting .181/.302/.264 in 21 games in April, he has a .261/.366/.420 slash line this month. Gameday box score

Angels CF Jordyn Adams, Class A Burlington: 2-for-3, 2B, BB, 2 RBIs, R -- The sixth-ranked Angels prospect turned in his third straight multi-hit performance for the Bees. Adams led off the first inning with a base hit to right field, advanced on a balk and scored on a single by D.C. Arendas. The 19-year-old laced a two-run double to center in the fifth to cap the Bees' scoring in a 9-4 victory. Adams is 6-for-12 with a dinger, two doubles, four RBIs and a pair of runs scored in his last three games.Gameday box score

Astros RHP Enoli Paredes, Class A Advanced Fayetteville: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K -- The 26th-ranked Astros prospect turned in his longest outing of the season against Wilmington. Paredes took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and ended up facing the minimum. The right-hander had a streak of five straight punchouts, striking out the side in the second. Royals No. 3 prospect MJ Melendez worked a six-pitch walk with one out in the fifth to represent the Blue Rocks' first baserunner but was erased on a double play. After a groundout to start the sixth, Paredes allowed a base hit to Ricky Aracena, who was promptly caught stealing. The 23-year-old finished his outing by fanning Rudy Martin on a 3-2 fastball and has allowed one earned run over 20 innings in his last four outings to lower his ERA to 1.58 and his WHIP to 0.98. Gameday box score

Giants RHP Aaron Phillips, Class A Advanced San Jose: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K -- A rough start has given way to a solid month of pitching for the 22-year-old. Phillips gave up a leadoff double to Lancaster's Matt Hearn, then retired 18 of the final 19 batters he faced to win his third consecutive decision. The right-hander had a 7.48 ERA after surrendering five runs over 4 2/3 innings on May 4 against Rancho Cucamonga. In four starts since, he's yielded three runs over 22 frames to get his ERA down to 4.33. Gameday box score

Marlins RHP Cody Poteet, Double-A Jacksonville: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 K -- The Marlins right-hander turned in his fourth straight quality start for the Jumbo Shrimp. After giving up back-to-back two-out singles in the first inning, Poteet retired 12 of the next 13 batters, a stretch that included 10 in a row. The only blemish over that span was a one-out walk in the second. He yielded a walk and a double with two outs in the fifth but stranded both runners by getting Jack Kruger to ground to first. The 24-year-old retired the side in the sixth on 14 pitches and worked around a one-out walk in the seventh by whiffing Erick Salcedo and getting Zane Gurwitz to ground to short. Poteet is 10th in the Southern League with a 2.33 ERA. Gameday box score