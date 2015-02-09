Prospect Roundup: Games of May 3

D-backs SS Jazz Chisholm, Double-A Jackson: 2-for-5, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R, 1 BB -- It's been all or nothing for Chisholm to start the season. Without a hit in his previous two games, the top D-backs prospect joined the fun in Jackson's six-run first inning against Tennessee by lining a two-run single to right field. In the fourth, he belted his sixth homer of the year, a solo shot to right. Through 22 games, MLB.com's No. 57 overall prospect has 11 hits, with eight going for extra bases. So despite his .155 average, Chisholm owns a .707 OPS. The 21-year-old is capable of hitting for average -- he batted .329/.369/.597 in 36 games with Class A Advanced Visalia to end last season, but that followed a .244 showing while repeating the Midwest League. Gameday box score

Orioles 3B/1B Ryan Mountcastle, Triple-A Norfolk: 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB -- Over the course of a week, the second-ranked Orioles prospect raised his average by 71 points. After Friday, Mountcastle sports a .342/.369/.553 slash line with five homers and 22 RBIs. Of course, six straight multi-hit games, part of a 10-game hitting streak, will do that. Against Charlotte, the No. 67 overall prospect plated the game's first run with a knock to center, then lined an opposite-field single to right in the seventh. Given Mountcastle's proximity to the Majors, every performance like this one makes his Baltimore debut all the more inevitable. Gameday box score

Marlins 2B Isan Diaz, Triple-A New Orleans: 3-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R, 1 BB -- Diaz has hit in seven of his last eight contests as part of a run that's elevated his average from .180 on April 19 to a respectable .248 following Friday's game against Oklahoma City. Miami's No. 6 prospect drew a four-pitch walk in the third and reached on an infield single the following inning. He belted his third homer of the year on the first pitch he saw from reliever Stetson Allie in the seventh for a two-run shot to right. Diaz had another infield single in the eighth. Gameday box score

Tigers C Jake Rogers, Double-A Erie: 3-for-4, 2 HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R -- Detroit's 13th-ranked prospect recorded his second two-homer game of the season to bust out of a 2-for-16 funk. Rogers put the SeaWolves in front for good with a solo shot to left field off Bowie starter and Orioles No. 27 prospect Alex Wells in the second inning. He hit another solo blast in the sixth off another left-hander, Brian Gonzalez. The 24-year-old backstop ranks among the Eastern League leaders in on-base percentage (.403), slugging (.518) and OPS (.921). Gameday box score

Marlins P Zac Gallen, Triple-A New Orleans: 7 IP, 2 ER, 10 K, 3 H, 0 BB -- The Baby Cakes starter did his part on Friday. The Marlins' No. 18 prospect has been one of the best hurlers in the Minors through the season's first four weeks. After allowing one earned run in his first four starts combined, Gallen gave up two in eight innings his last time out and surrendered two more against Oklahoma City. Gallen essentially was burned on two pitches -- he gave up solo homers to Shane Peterson and Daniel Castro to account for the damage done against him. He threw 68 of 97 pitches for strikes while his ERA "ballooned" from 0.81 to 1.12. It was the second time he's reached double-digit strikeouts this year -- he whiffed 11 in the season opener on April 5, when he tossed seven no-hit innings. Gameday box score

Royals P Brady Singer, Class A Advanced Wilmington: 5 IP, 2 ER, 7 K, 3H, 1 BB -- The Royals' top prospect had completed six innings in each of his previous three outings. Friday was another solid start for last year's No. 15 overall pick out of the University of Florida. Singer's main trouble occurred in the first, when Brewers No. 4 prospect Tristen Lutz tagged him for an RBI triple after the right-hander issued his lone free pass. Another run scored on an error one batter later. But MLB.com's 51st overall prospect settled down and yielded one hit the rest of the way before the bullpen preserved the win to bump his record to 3-2. Gameday box score

Pirates RF Cal Mitchell, Class A Advanced Bradenton: 2-for-5, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R -- With the first two Marauders reaching ahead of him, Mitchell went deep to right in his first at-bat to put the Marauders ahead for good, 3-0. He lined a single one frame later and scored on Dylan Busby's two-run single. The Pirates' No. 7 prospect has a hit in six of his last seven contests and nine RBIs in his last four games to give him 18 on the year to go with five jacks and four doubles. Through 25 games, Mitchell is batting .287/.318/.495, which is comparable to the .280/.344/.427 slash line he put together for Class A West Virginia in 2018, his first full season in the Minors. Gameday box score

Rangers P Joe Palumbo, Double-A Frisco: 4 2/3 IP, 1 ER, 1 H, 10 K, 2 BB -- Palumbo had made four starts for the RoughRiders this season but hadn't entered a game as a reliever since 2016, when he was with Class A Hickory and before undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2017. Texas' No. 7 prospect still threw 92 pitches -- 57 strikes -- while recording a season high in punchouts. He whiffed the side in the third -- his first inning on the mound -- and struck out five of the first six hitters he faced. A leadoff walk to Mariners No. 7 prospect Kyle Lewis came back to bite him when Joseph Odom doubled him home with two outs in the sixth. It was the lone hit against Palumbo. Gameday box score

Indians P Sam Hentges, Double-A Akron: 6 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 5 BB -- After allowing five runs -- four earned -- on 10 hits over 5 2/3 innings at Bowie in his most recent outing, Hentges righted the ship in a big way. Cleveland's 10th-ranked prospect put zeros on the board for six innings, despite working only one clean fame -- his last. Along the way, the southpaw notched a season-high seven strikeouts. He also issued a season-high five walks. The 2014 fourth-rounder brought his ERA down from 8.02 to 6.26 by the time he handed the ball to the bullpen, which closed the deal for Hentges' first win of 2019. Gameday box score

Orioles 3B Willy Yahn, Class A Advanced Frederick: 3-for-4, 2 2B -- Over his last four games, the Orioles prospect is 11-for-17 with 20 total bases and eight RBIs. In that span, he's raised his average 92 points to .338. In Friday's series opener at Lynchburg, Yahn laced a pair of doubles, giving him five extra-base hits during the hot streak. Additionally, he owns a seven-game hitting streak and an .842 OPS with two homers and 16 RBIs. Gameday box score

Yankees C Josh Breaux, Class A Charleston: 2-for-5, HR, 2B, 3 RBIs -- In 10 days, Breaux has raised his average 70 points. His numbers after Friday are a commendable .305/.329/.524, especially considering this is his full-season debut after the Yankees selected him in the second round of last year's Draft out of McLennan Community College in Texas. Not only does Breaux have a seven-game hitting streak, he's driven in a run in each of those contests. Through 82 at-bats, the Yankees' No. 15 prospect has five homers and 22 RBIs. Gameday box score

Mariners RF Cesar Trejo, Class A West Virginia: 4-for-4, 3B, 2 RBIs -- After a week of sporadic playing time and a 1-for-10 slide, Trejo picked the perfect time to bust out the big stick. He was perfect at the plate and drove in both of the Power's runs in a loss to Greensboro. The 2018 17th-round Draft pick opened the scoring with a single up the middle in the second inning, then lined another base hit to center to produce another run in the sixth. Trejo roped a one-out triple to left field in the eighth and represented the tying run, but his teammates could not drive him in. Gameday box score

Padres 3B Hudson Potts, Double-A Amarillo: 3-for-5, HR, 3 RBIs, 1 BB -- Potts scuffled during his first experience in the Texas League last year, and those struggles seeped into 2019. But San Diego's No. 15 prospect had the biggest hit of the night -- a walk-off, two-run homer to the opposite field in the 11th inning. It was the 2016 first-rounder's fourth long ball of the season and gave him 13 RBIs to complement a .217/.291/.368 slash line. Potts also had a run-scoringn knock in the third. Gameday box score