Prospect Roundup: Games of May 30

Athletics OF Austin Beck, Class A Advanced Stockton: 3-for-4, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R -- Oakland's sixth-ranked prospect led Stockton to an 8-5 win over Lancaster, posting three hits for the third time in his last five games. Beck has hit .579 (11-for-19) over that span, and the 20-year-old's ninth-inning home run was his first big fly since May 8. The JetHawks' Luis Castro launched two home runs in his first game back at The Hangar since hitting a trifecta there on Sunday. Gameday box score

Red Sox RHP Denyi Reyes, Double-A Portland: 6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K -- Boston's No. 18 prospect retired the first 11 Hartford batters he faced in the Sea Dogs' 3-2 loss to the Yard Goats but didn't factor into the decision of the 11-inning game. His seven strikeouts came one shy of his season high set last week. Reyes has now pitched back-to-back scoreless starts of exactly six innings and owns a 0.60 ERA over his last three starts. Gameday box score

Phillies SS Nick Maton, Class A Advanced Clearwater: 4-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI, R -- After going for three hits thrice this month, Philadelphia's 18th-ranked prospect tallied the second four-hit game of his career as Clearwater topped Charlotte, 10-2. The 22-year-old is now batting .349 this month, nearly 40 points better than any other month in his three seasons as a pro. No. 11 Phillies prospect Jhailyn Ortiz finished 3-for-5 with his seventh home run of the year for the Threshers. Gameday box score

Mariners OF Kyle Lewis, Double-A Arkansas: 3-for-4, 2B, BB, 3 RBI, 2 R -- Seattle's No. 7 prospect used Thursday's doubleheader to break out of the 1-for-26 slump he was in over his last seven games. After he gave the Travelers the lead with a sac fly in the seventh inning of the first matchup with Northwest Arkansas, he recorded his second three-hit effort of the year and first since April 24 in the nightcap, raising his average to .225. Gameday box score

Dodgers OF Kyle Garlick, Triple-A Oklahoma City: 3-for-5, HR, 2B, 5 RBI, R -- Garlick finished a triple shy of the cycle and drove in half of Oklahoma City's 10 runs in the 10-inning win. He bookended the Dodgers' scoring with an RBI double to right in the first and an RBI single to center in the 10th. The 27-year-old now has 11 home runs on the year, halfway to his career mark set last season. With his ninth multi-hit game of 2019, Garlick boosted his slash line to .289/.381/.630. Gameday box score

Padres RHP Jesse Scholtens, Double-A Amarillo: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K -- Not only was it the 25-year-old right-hander's longest outing of the season, he also did not allow a run for the first time as the Sod Poodles blanked Frisco, 3-0, in extra innings to get above .500 in the Texas League. Scholtens matched his season high with seven whiffs while throwing 94 pitches, 64 for strikes. He retired nine of the final 10 batters faced, including four by punchout. Amarillo swept the doubleheader to improve to 26-25 and has won seven of its last 10 games. Gameday box score

Twins C Ben Rortvedt, Double-A Pensacola: 3-for-3, 2 HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R -- Minnesota's 24th-ranked prospect posted his second three-hit game in the past five contests as he extended his hit streak to five in the Blue Wahoos' 6-4 loss to Mississippi. It was his first two-homer game since last June 22 with Class A Advanced Fort Myers. Since being promoted to the Southern League on May 14, the 2016 second-round pick is 13-for-34 (.382) in 10 games. Rortvedt touched up Braves No. 24 prospect Jasseel De La Cruz for a dinger in the fourth and took Josh Graham deep in the ninth. Jaylin Davis also added two roundtrippers for Pensacola. Gameday box score

White Sox OF Tyler Frost, Class A Advanced Winston-Salem: 2-for-5, HR, RBI, 2 R -- The 23-year-old homered for the third consecutive game, this one an inside-the-park job on a fly to right-center field to lead off the bottom of the first inning and jump-start the Dash to a 10-5 victory against the Mudcats in the Carolina League. Frost has a five-game hitting streak, buoyed by a 12-for-25 (.480) stretch that includes 11 RBIs and seven runs scored. He also had a three-game dinger streak from April 20-22 last year with Class A Kannapolis. Gameday box score

Mets C Patrick Mazeika, Double-A Binghamton: 3-for-3, 2B, RBI, R -- Entering the game as the first baseman in the third inning after Barrett Barnes was ejected, Mazeika had an RBI double in the Rumble Ponies' five-run eighth as Binghamton handled Richmond, 9-4. New York's No. 25 prospect singled in the sixth and ninth, and now has three three-hit games this season. The eighth-round pick in the 2015 Draft has 30 RBIs, tied for fourth-most in the Eastern League, and 12 doubles, tied for sixth in the circuit. Gameday box score

Mariners LHP Anthony Misiewicz, Triple-A Tacoma: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 BB, 3 K -- The 24-year-old allowed a one-out double to Michael Gettys in the first inning, then retired 16 straight as the Rainiers blanked El Paso, 7-0, in the Pacific Coast League. Boog Powell's two-out single in the sixth ended the streak, and the Michigan State product exited at the end of the frame after throwing 77 pitches, 47 for strikes. Misiewicz started the season at Double-A Arkansas and posted a 2.52 ERA in seven starts. He is 2-1 with a 4.42 in four appearances in the PCL. Gameday box score

Giants 1B Frankie Tostado, Class A Augusta: 3-for-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R -- Playing in his first full season, Tostado cranked his eighth and ninth dingers -- fourth-most in the South Atlantic League -- as the GreenJackets edged Columbia, 3-2. The 21-year-old hit solo shots in the fifth and seventh frames in his first two-homer game as a pro. Tostado has a four-game hitting streak, during which he is 8-for-16 (.500), and has 13 multiple-hit games this season, including the last three contests. Selected in the 19th round of the 2017 Draft, the seventh-inning round-tripper was his 100th career hit. Gameday box score