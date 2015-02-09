Prospect Roundup: Games of May 6

Mariners OF J.P. Crawford, Triple-A Tacoma: 4-for-5, 1 HR, 6 RBIs, 1 R -- Crawford homered and drove in a career-high six RBIs as the Rainiers downed Albuquerque, 12-8. The 16th overall pick in the 2013 Draft is now batting .321/.425/.464 with three home runs, seven doubles, 15 RBIs, 20 runs scored, 19 walks and three stolen bases this season. MLB.com's ninth-ranked overall prospect Brendan Rodgers hit a three-run homer in a 2-for-4 effort for Albuquerque. Gameday box score

Marlins RHP Elieser Hernandez, Triple-A New Orleans: 6.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 10 K -- Hernandez picked up his first win of the season, allowing just one hit and striking out ten in the Baby Cakes' 4-0 victory over Oklahoma City. In six appearances, the right-hander has a 1.16 ERA while holding opponents to a .203 batting average, allowing four earned runs and striking out 43. Gameday box score

Nationals 1B Chris Dominguez, Triple-A Fresno: 5-for-6, 1 HR, 1 2B, 5 RBIs, 2 R -- In just his second game of the season, the 32-year-old Dominguez came out hot, collecting five hits including a home run and double while driving in five in the Grizzlies' 14-3 victory over Las Vegas. Gameday box score

Rangers RHP Yerry Rodriguez, Class A Hickory: 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 12 K -- The 21-year-old right-hander scattered just one hit -- a Ramon Beltre double in the third -- and struck out 10 as the Crawdads dropped to Kannapolis, 2-1. Rodriguez's (3-1) ERA now sits at 1.38 through five games this season, allowing four earned runs over 26 innings pitch while striking out 36. White Sox No. 20 prospect Konnor Pilkington threw six scoreless innings for the Intimidators, sparing just two hits while striking out eight. Gameday box score

Rangers RHP Tim Brennan, Class A Hickory: 7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K -- In the first game of a doubleheader, Brennan picked up his second victory of the season, scattering two hits and one unearned run while striking out seven in seven innings. The seventh-round pick in the 2018 Draft is holding opponents to a .188 average over 28 2/3 innings with 18 strikeouts and eight earned runs allowed. Gameday box score

Astros OF Yordan Alvarez, Triple-A Round Rock: 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 BB-- Alvarez, MLB.com's 41st-ranked prospect, hit a line drive solo homer to right center off San Antonio starter Zack Brown in the Express' 6-5 win over the Missions. It was the 13th jack of the year for Houston's No. 3 prospect, tops in the Pacific Coast League. Alvarez, who doubled in the second, also leads the PCL in average, RBIs, slugging, and OPS. Keston Hiura, MLB.com's No. 19 prospect and Milwaukee's No. 1, also hit a solo homer, his 11th. Gameday box score

Astros RHP Austin Hansen, Class A Quad Cities: 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 10 K-- Hansen got the first seven outs of his gem via strikeout in the River Bandits' 4-2 win over Lansing played on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City. Rafael Lantigua ended the 22-year-old's no-hit bid with a line drive single to lead off the sixth. Houston's 2018 eighth round pick lowered his ERA to 1.44 over 25 Midwest League innings. Gameday box score

Red Sox 1B Triston Casas, Class A Greenville: 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 HR, 3 RBI -- Boston's No. 2 prospect hit a two-run homer off Roasny Contreras, the Yankees' No. 10 prospect, in the Drive's 12-4 loss to Charleston. He also singled in the eighth to raise his average to .242/.319/.485 in 28 South Atlantic League games with five dingers and 14 extra base hits. Contreras (3-1) allowed three earned runs in 5 2/3 to get the win for the RiverDogs. Gameday box score

White Sox LHP Kyle Kubat, Double-A Birmingham: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K -- Kubat scattered a double, two singles and a hit batter in the Barons' 2-0 win over Jackson. Called up from Winston-Salem on April 30, the 26-year-old hasn't allowed an earned run since his first appearance of the season on April 8, spanning 31 innings across two Minor League levels. Kubat (1-0) has held opponents to a .154 average this season. Gameday box score

Orioles SS Cadyn Grenier, Class A Delmarva: 3-for-3, 1 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB -- Baltimore's No. 17 prospect reached base five times in the Shorebirds' 6-1 win over Asheville. The 22-year-old singled in the second, sixth and eighth, the latter of which drove in a run. The 2018 Competitive Balance Round A pick raised his average to .248/.347/.327 average with a homer and six extra base hits in 25 South Atlantic League games.Colorado No. 4 prospect Grant Lavigne hit a solo homer in the first inning for the Tourists. Gameday box score