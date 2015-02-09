Prospect Roundup: Games of May 7

Braves CF Drew Waters, Double-A Mississippi: 3-for-5, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R -- Atlanta's eighth-ranked capped another multi-hit game with a two-run walk-off homer as the Braves took down Pensacola, 5-3. Waters also singled and scored in the third inning, then singled again and stole a base in the fourth. With seven games of at least three hits, the 20-year-old outfielder is batting .339/.375/.529 with three homers, a triple, 12 doubles, 12 RBIs and 21 runs scored in 29 games. He leads the Southern League in average, extra-base hits and total bases. Gameday box score

Video: Mississippi's Waters belts walk-off shot

Twins RF Trevor Larnach, Class A Advanced Fort Myers: 3-for-5, 2 HR, 4 RBIs, 2 R -- Minnesota's fifth-ranked prospect hit his first two homers of the season, a solo shot to right-center field in the first inning and a three-run smash to left-center in the seventh, as the Miracle outlasted Charlotte, 9-7. In between, Larnach singled to right for his fourth three-hit game of the season. He has a .286/.333/.420 slash line in 30 games and is tied for fifth in the Florida State League with 50 total bases. Gameday box score

Athletics OF Austin Beck, Class A Advanced Stockton: 3-for-5, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R -- Beck turned in his second three-hit performance of the year in the Ports' 7-6 loss to Lancaster. Oakland's No. 5 prospect drove in his lone run of the game in the fourth inning, singling home 24th-ranked Alfonso Rivas and later scoring on a double by Hunter Hargrove. Beck is 4-for-10 in his last two contests to raise his average 16 points to .235. Gameday box score

Yankees RHP Chance Adams, Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre: 6.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R/ER, 1 BB, 6 K -- New York's No. 20 prospect got the win in his longest outing of the season. He took a shutout into the seventh before giving up a two-out double to Jacob Stallings, who scored when Pirates No. 6 prospect Kevin Kramer greeted reliever J.P. Feyereisen with another double. In his last three starts, the right-hander has given up three runs on 10 hits over 18 2/3 innings. Gameday box score

Dodgers RHP Edwin Uceta, Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga: 6 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K -- The 21-year-old right-hander combined with three relievers on the Quakes' second shutout of the season. He fanned eight against Inland Empire, including one in every inning except the fifth. The Dodgers' No. 20 prospect lowered his ERA to a California League-leading 1.89 while moving into fourth place with 42 strikeouts across 33 1/3 innings. Gameday box score

Rays RHP Joe Ryan, Class A Bowling Green: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 11 K -- In the longest outing of his brief Minor League career, the the Tampa Bay right-hander came within one of matching his personal best for strikeouts, established on April 17 against Lake County. Ryan retired the first 10 batters before giving up a one-out double to Burlington's Nonie Williams in the fourth inning. Only one other baserunner got into scoring position against the 2018 seventh-round pick, who ranks in the top 10 in the Midwest League with a 0.97 WHIP and .184 opponents' batting average. Gameday box score

Cardinals CF Conner Capel, Double-A Springfield: 3-for-5, 1 HR, 4 RBIs, 2 R --St. Louis' No. 17 prospect hit a three-run homer in the third inning of the Cardinals' 9-2 victory at Frisco, giving him RBIs in three straight games. Capel also singled in a run in the opening frame and led off the sixth with another base hit before scoring on a triple by Irving Lopez. With three homers in May, he's already matched his total for the entire month of April. Gameday box score

Orioles RHP Brenan Hanifee, Class A Advanced Frederick: 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 2 K -- Baltimore's No. 11 prospect worked around four hits and three walks in his second straight scoreless start as the Keys edged Potomac, 2-1. Hanifee has sliced nearly three runs off his ERA in his last two outings, knocking it from 8.50 to 5.46. Gameday box score

2019 MiLB include

White Sox 2B Nick Madrigal, Class A Advanced Winston-Salem: 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 R -- The No. 4 overall pick in last year's Draft notched a pair of singles in the Dash's 10-6 loss to Lynchburg. He scored on a wild pitch by Robert Broom in the seventh inning and drove in Tate Blackman with a base hit to right field in the eighth. MLB.com's No. 43 overall prospect extended his hitting streak to seven games and has 21 RBIs in 25 games, five more than he totaled in 43 games across three levels last season. Gameday box score

Reds 1B Ibandel Isabel, Double-A Chattanooga: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 3 RBIs, 1 R -- Isabel continued his solid season as the Lookouts defeated Tennessee, 8-5. Cincinnati's No. 25 prospect plated 10th-ranked Jose Siri and 29th-ranked Alfredo Rodriguez with a single to right field in the second inning, then drove in No. 15 overall prospect Taylor Trammell with a double to left his next time up in the fourth. Isabel is tied for second in the Southern League in total bases and extra-base hits and ranks third with 21 RBIs and a .545 slugging percentage. Gameday box score

Tigers OF Daz Cameron, Triple-A Toledo: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 3 RBIs, 1 R, 1 BB -- Detroit's fifth-ranked prospect extended his hitting streak to five games with his second straight multi-hit effort. He knocked in Mikie Mahtook with a double to right field in the fourth inning and again with a single to left in the fifth, then drew a four-pitch walk to force home Josh Lester in the sixth. The son of former All-Star Mike Cameron is batting .292/.393/.625 in May after putting up a .195/.302/.341 slash line in April. Gameday box score

D-backs SS Jazz Chisholm, Double-A Jackson: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 R -- The top D-backs prospect continued to improve after a slow start, doubling to center field and later scoring the go-ahead run in the eighth inning of the Generals' 3-2 win over Birmingham. Over the last two weeks, Chisholm has raised his average 70 points to .189. MLB.com's No. 55 overall prospect has produced power consistently as he leads the Southern League with nine homers and is tied for fourth with 13 extra-base hits. Gameday box score