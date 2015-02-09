Prospect Roundup: Games of May 8

Indians 3B Nolan Jones, Class A Advanced Lynchburg: 3-for-3, 2B, 3B, 3 RBIs, 2 R -- As a 20-year-old, the Indians' second-ranked prospect spent the final 30 games last season with the Hillcats, batting .298/.438/.471 with three homers and 17 RBIs. Wednesday was the 30th game of the season for MLB.com's No. 61 overall prospect and came the day after his 21st birthday. And what a way to celebrate. Jones reached base in all five plate appearances and recorded his 10th multi-hit game of the year to boost his slash line to .311/.438/.379 in 2019. The pair of extra-base hits are a welcome sign as the 2016 second-round pick has six in 103 at-bats. Jones' .438 on-base percentage ranks third in the Carolina League, thanks to his circuit-best 23 walks. Gameday box score

Rays RHP Shane Baz, Class A Bowling Green: 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R/ER, 0 BB, 7 K -- To limit the workload on the 19-year-old, the Rays kept Baz at extended spring training until Thursday, when he made his full-season debut. The right-hander excelled with seven strikeouts -- only twice has the Rays' No. 9 prospect fanned more batters in a start, both of which occurred last summer for Class A Short Season Bristol in the Pirates organization. Pittsburgh shipped Baz to Tampa Bay as part of the Chris Archer deal on Aug. 14, and he made two starts in the Rays system before being shut down. Gameday box score

Mariners 2B Shed Long, Triple-A Tacoma: 2-for-4, HR, 2B, 5 RBIs -- Seattle's No. 12 prospect erased the Rainiers' three-run deficit in the seventh inning with his first career grand slam. Long also doubled and drove in a run with a groundout, giving him a career-high five RBIs. The 23-year-old has gone deep twice in the last five games after hitting two homers in his first 26 contests of the season. Gameday box score

Video: Tacoma's Long belts go-ahead slam

Red Sox 3B Bobby Dalbec, Double-A Portland: 3-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs -- Dalbec's first full season in the Eastern League could have gotten off to a better start, but a five-game RBI and hitting streak has bumped his average to .228. The third-ranked Red Sox prospect belted his third homer of the season after clubbing 32 between Class A Advanced Salem and Portland last season and drove in his eighth run in five games. The University of Arizona product's .919 OPS from a year ago has dipped to .768 through the first five weeks of 2019, but his 60-grade power tool means the pop is certainly there. Gameday box score

Rangers C/1B Sam Huff, Class A Hickory: 3-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs -- The Minor League home run leader added a jewel to his crown with a two-run shot in the sixth inning against Asheville. Huff, who has 15 jacks on the year, is batting .333/.368/.796 with a slugging percentage and 1.165 OPS that lead all Class A hitters. The Rangers' No. 21 prospect also tops the level with 86 total bases and 29 RBIs. Gameday box score

Marlins P Robert Dugger, Double-A Jacksonville: 5 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K -- Miami's 22nd-ranked prospect turned in seven scoreless frames against Tennessee on April 27 but stumbled in his next start in Mississippi. The right-hander got back on track with five shutout innings, despite pitching with runners on base every inning. Dugger kept a zero on the board and picked up his second win of the season, throwing 58 of 84 pitches for strikes. Gameday box score

Reds SS Alfredo Rodriguez, Double-A Chattanooga: 4-for-5, 2 R, RBI -- One way to boost your average above .300? Collecting four singles. The Reds' No. 29 prospect has one five-hit game in his career but had never finished a game with four hits. Rodriguez is batting .323/.364/.387 with five extra-base hits and eight RBIs. Teammate and sixth-ranked Reds prospect Tyler Stephenson went 3-for-4 with a solo homer, his third of the season. Gameday box score

Blue Jays P Graham Spraker, Class A Advanced Dunedin: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 5 K, BB -- The right-hander has yet to yield more than three earned runs in a start this season, and for the third time he did not allow a run. This was his longest scoreless start as the Blue Jays prospect lowered his WHIP to 0.98 and his ERA to 1.99, which ranks sixth in the Florida State League. He's yet to drop a decision and his four wins tie him for second on the circuit. Gameday box score

D-backs 3B Buddy Kennedy, Class A Kane County: 3-for-4, 2 R, RBI -- The No. 19 D-backs prospect continued to impress in his 11th game since joining the Cougars. Kennedy singled three times for his fifth multi-hit effort in nine contests, bringing his slash line up to .317/.378/.537 in 41 Midwest League at-bats. The 20-year-old batted .327/.396/.465 with 22 extra-base hits and 32 RBIs in 57 games with Rookie Advanced Missoula last summer. Gameday box score

Yankees RHP Deivi Garcia, Double-A Trenton: 5 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 5 K -- New York's No. 4 prospect rebounded from a mediocre Eastern League debut by tossing five scoreless frames for the Thunder. Garcia's night began with a walk to Brock Stassi and a double by Giants No. 28 prospect Jalen Miller, but he escaped the opening inning and tossed four more en route to his first win of the season. The right-hander has a 4.00 ERA with 16 strikeouts over nine frames for Trenton after sporting a 3.06 ERA in four starts for Class A Advanced Tampa. Gameday box score

D-backs 3B Drew Ellis, Double-A Jackson: 3-for-5, HR, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBIs -- Arizona's No. 15 prospect scuffled at the start of his first Double-A season, but he produced his first three-hit game of the season on Wednesday against Birmingham. Ellis went deep 15 times last year for Class A Advanced Visalia but was homerless through 27 games and 81 at-bats this season before going deep in the second inning off left-hander Kodi Medeiros. Gameday box score

2019 MiLB include

Brewers OF Zach Clark, Class A Advanced Carolina: 2-for-3, 2B, SB, BB, HBP, 5 RBIs -- The 23-year-old has spent much of the early season trying to claw his way back to the Mendoza line. Clark took a big step in that direction on Wednesday, delivering a two-run double, a two-run single and getting hit by a pitch with the bases-loaded that netted a career-high five RBIs in the Mudcats' 10-7 win over Fayetteville. The Louisiana native has hit safely in four of his last five games to raise his average 64 points. Gameday box score

Red Sox OF Jarren Duran, Class A Advanced Salem: 3-for-5, 2 R, SB -- Boston's No. 10 prospect has done nothing but hit since he was selected in the seventh round of last year's Draft. After batting .357/.394/.516 with 28 extra-base hits and 20 stolen bases in 67 games across two levels last year, Duran has continued his assault on Minor League pitching. The Long Beach State product has six multi-hit efforts in his last 10 games and three or more hits in seven of his first 29 contests for Salem. He leads the Carolina League with 13 stolen bases and is second in batting at .387 behind recently promoted White Sox prospect Luis Robert. Gameday box score

Royals 2B Nicky Lopez, Triple-A Omaha: 3-for-3, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R, 2 BB, SB -- The No. 8 Kansas City prospect continues to bang on the door to Kansas City following a third straight multi-hit game and his fourth this season with three hits. Lopez has gone deep three times through his first 28 contests after slugging a career-high nine roundtrippers in 130 games across two levels last year. He hit a two-run homer and stroked an RBI single in his first two at-bats of Thursday's 9-7 loss to Round Rock. Lopez is batting .358/.452/.500 with 23 runs scored and nine stolen bases for the Storm Chasers. Gameday box score