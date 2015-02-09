Prospect Roundup: Games of September 1

Nationals RHP Mario Sanchez, Double-A Harrisburg: 7 IP, 2 BB, 10 K -- The Nationals right-hander did not give up a hit through seven innings and whiffed 10 for the second time in his last five starts as the Senators blanked Altoona, 3-0. The 10 punchouts matched the career high he set on Aug. 10. Sanchez threw 65 of 91 pitches for strikes, and posted two punchouts in the second, third, fourth and seventh. The 24-year-old improved to 10-5 with Harrisburg, reaching double-digit wins for the first time in his eight-year career. Gameday box score

Video: Sanchez completes hitless start with punchout

Dodgers 3B Edwin Rios, Triple-A Oklahoma City: 2-for-3, 2B, HR, 3 R, 5 RBI - Los Angeles' No. 18 prospect posted his third multi-hit game in the last five contests as the Dodgers cruised past New Orleans, 11-5. The 2015 sixth-round pick stroked his 31st long ball, a three-run shot, in the sixth inning and added a two-run double in the eighth. It was Rios' fourth dinger in five games, while the five RBIs matched his season high, equaling the effort from June 2 against Memphis. Gameday box score

Tigers RHP Alex Faedo, Double-A Erie: 3 IP, 1 H 4 K -- In his first start since returning from the injured list with a back strain, the ninth-ranked Tigers prospect had his first scoreless outing since June 18. He retired the first four batters, striking out two in the opening inning, before yielding a hit and ended his stint with a three-pitch whiff of Alex Call. It was the right-hander's fifth scoreless effort in 22 starts and lowered his ERA to 3.90. Gameday box score

Blue Jays RHP Yennsy Diaz, Double-A New Hampshire: 7 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 8 K -- The No. 23 Blue Jays prospect won for the third time in four decisions and posted his career-high 11th victory as the Fisher Cats thumped Portland, 7-1. The 22-year-old right-hander, who made his Major League debut on Aug. 4, retired 18 of the first 19 batters, allowing only a first-inning walk. He did not give up a hit until Brett Netzer singled with two outs in the seventh. The eight strikeouts equaled his season high, set on May 21 against Altoona. Diaz has yielded five runs over 25 innings in his last four starts. Gameday box score

Rays 2B Vidal Brujan, Double-A Montgomery: 3-for-4, 2B, BB, SB, 2 R -- The third-ranked Rays prospect has held steady since his promotion to the Southern League on June 27. Brujan filled the box score again for the Biscuits, notching his seventh game with three or more hits this season and second in six contests. The 21-year-old batted .222 in August, but it's done nothing to damper an otherwise strong campaign. He's hitting .277/.347/.388 with 47 stolen bases in 98 games across two levels. Gameday box score

Orioles OF Austin Hays, Triple-A Norfolk: 3-for-5, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R -- Baltimore's No. 6 prospect is heating up as the season winds down. Hays collected three hits for the second time in eight games and extended his hitting streak to six. Although the 24-year-old will appear in fewer than 100 games for a second consecutive season, he's produced 41 extra-base hits and 48 RBIs in 86 contests. Offseason ankle surgery prompted the O's to keep Hays in extended spring training and kept him out of game action until May 14. Gameday box score

Orioles LHP Zac Lowther, Double-A Bowie: 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 K -- Following the third consecutive outing in which he allowed one run or fewer while working at least six innings, the O's No. 10 prospect completed arguably his best regular season as a pro. Lowther lowered his ERA to 2.55 in 26 starts and increased his Eastern League-leading strikeout total to 154 over 148 innings. The southpaw gave up three runs or runs in 23 of 26 starts, including his final 11. Gameday box score

Braves OF Trey Harris, Double-A Mississippi: 3-for-5, 2B, RBI, 3 R -- Atlanta's No. 18 prospect snapped out of a 6-for-30 funk with his first three-hit game since Aug. 8 to support Nolan Kingham's complete game. Competing in his first full-season campaign after batting .302/.409/.434 in 53 contests during his pro debut last summer, Harris has moved from Class A Rome to Class A Advanced Florida to Mississippi while compiling a .322/.388/.498 slash line. After going deep once in 189 at-bats in 2018, the 23-year-old tapped into his power potential this season, slugging 14 homers to go with seven triples, 26 doubles and 73 RBIs in 130 games. Gameday box score

Nationals LHP Nick Raquet, Class A Advanced Potomac: 6 IP, 4 H, 0 BB, 11 K -- Washington's No. 29 prospect followed up one of his poorer outings with arguably his best. Raquet produced his first scoreless start since May 3 while establishing a career high with 11 strikeouts. The 23-year-old overcame an 8.72 ERA in April and pitched to a sub-4.00 mark each of the last four months, capped by a 2.96 ERA in four August starts. He completed his first full Minor League season with a 4.07 ERA and 122 strikeouts over 130 1/3 innings in 25 starts. Gameday box score

Rangers RHP Tyler Phillips, Double-A Frisco: 6 1/3, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 10 K -- At some point, the strikeout pitch was bound to return for Texas' No. 15 prospect. Sunday was that day. Phillips punched out a season-high 10 after totaling 12 in his previous four starts. The 21-year-old has allowed three earned runs over 18 1/3 innings in his last three outings. He posted a 1.19 ERA in six starts with Class A Advanced Down East before earning a promotion to the Texas League, where he struggled initially. However, the New Jersey native shaved his ERA from 7.19 to 4.73 by yielding three runs or fewer in eight of his final 10 starts for the RoughRiders. Gameday box score

Astros RHP Luis Garcia, Class A Advanced Fayetteville: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 12 K -- With his fourth double-digit strikeout performance in five starts, Houston's No. 29 prospect pushed his total for the season to 168, tied for the eighth among all Minor Leaguers. Even more impressive his is strikeout rate since moving to the Carolina League, where he averaged 14.8 per nine innings in 15 appearances. Overall, the 22-year-old has held opponents to a .172 batting average en route to a 10-4 record and 2.98 ERA across two levels. Gameday box score

Mariners 3B Joe Rizzo, Class A Advanced Modesto: 4-for-5, 2 R -- Eight days after notching his first career five-hit effort, the M's No. 20 prospect added four more. Rizzo lifted his slash line to .296/.356/.425 in 128 games for the Nuts. It's a turnaround season for the 21-year-old, who batted .241 with a .624 OPS in the California League last season. The 2016 second-round pick has found his second stint much easier, evidenced by a career-high 43 extra-base hits and 63 RBIs in 128 games for Modesto. Gameday box score