Prospect Roundup: Games of September 2

Cardinals OF Dylan Carlson, Triple-A Memphis : 3-for-5, 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R -- The second-ranked St. Louis prospect singled in the first inning, homered in the fourth and doubled in the sixth to end a triple short of the cycle. In 18 games at the Triple-A level, Carlson, MLB.com's No. 49 overall prospect , batted .361 with five homers, two triples, four doubles, 14 runs and nine RBIs. Gameday box score

Rockies OF Brenton Doyle, Rookie Advanced Grand Junction: 5-for-5, 2 HR, 1 2B, 3 RBIs, 3 R -- The Colorado outfield prospect notched career highs with five hits and two long balls, helping his team overcome a five-run homer inning by Rocky Mountain en route to a 13-8 win. In his last 10 games, Doyle batted .471 with two dingers, 12 RBIs, 11 runs scored and eight walks. Gameday box score

Video: Rockies' Doyle smacks two long balls

Braves OF Cristian Pache, Triple-A Gwinnett: 3-for-3, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 R -- Atlanta's top prospect put together his first three-hit game at the Triple-A level, doubling in the first, singling in the fourth and striking another single in the seventh in the Stripers' 8-5 victory. The No. 10 overall prospect ended the season on a tear, hitting .378 with a homer, seven runs scored and six RBIs over his last 10 games. Gameday box score

Astros C Oscar Campos, Class A Quad Cities: 5-for-5, 1 HR, 1 2B, 3 RBIs, 1 R -- The Houston prospect collected his first career five-hit game and came a triple short of the cycle while driving in three runs. In 54 Midwest League games, Campos hit .295/.322/.405 with four dingers, 10 doubles, 35 RBIs and 21 runs scored. Gameday box score

Video: River Bandits' Campos saves best for last

Angels OF Jordyn Adams, Class A Advanced Inland Empire: 3-for-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R -- The third-ranked Los Angeles prospect came a triple short of the cycle. Since being called up to the California League on Aug. 25, Adams batted .229 with a homer, a triple, a double, seven runs and an RBI in nine games. Gameday box score

Cubs OF Brennen Davis, Class A South Bend: 3-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 R -- The Cubs No. 3 prospect smacked a homer in the seventh inning to provide the winning run for South Bend in a 3-2 victory over Bowling Green in his fifth game back from the injured list. Davis hit .305 with eight long balls, three triples, nine doubles, 33 runs scored, 30 RBIs and 18 walks in 50 games in the Midwest League. Gameday box score

Pirates OF Kevin Kramer, Triple-A Indianapolis: 3-for-5, 2 R -- Pittsburgh's No. 9 prospect put an exclamation point on his final game of 2019 by equaling his season high with three hits in Indianapolis' 4-0 victory. Kramer's numbers took a slight dip compared to his International League debut last season, but he still amassed 41 extra-base hits in 113 games for the Indians. Gameday box score

Astros RHP Shawn Dubin, Class A Advanced Fayetteville: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 10 K -- The Houston right-hander ended his first full-season campaign with his one of his best starts of the season. The 23-year-old notched his second double-digit strikeout performance of the year-- both coming in his last five starts -- en route to 151 whiffs in 110 2/3 innings. Dubin limited opposing batters to a .193 average and compiled a 1.12 WHIP in 25 appearances, including 19 starts, between Class A Quad Cities and Fayetteville. Gameday box score

Video: Fayetteville's Dubin notches 10th K

Cardinals C Julio Rodriguez, Double-A Springfield: 3-for-4, HR, RBI -- Hits were harder to come by for the 11th-ranked St. Louis prospect following his promotion to Double-A, but he ended the year on a high note. Rodriguez slugged his first Texas League homer and matched his season high with three hits. Overall, he batted .268/.311/.393 with 23 extra-base hits in 83 games across two levels. The 22-year-old backstop also threw out a pair of attempted basestealers to boost his caught stealing percentage to 31.8 percent. Gameday box score

Indians RHP Carlos Vargas, Class A Short Season Mahoning Valley: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K -- Cleveland's No. 22 prospect had a rough go of it early on, but he finished strong down the stretch. His seven scoreless frames matched a season high and was the longest scoreless outing of his career. Vargas carried an 8.33 ERA through his first six starts with the Scrappers, but shaved that number down to 4.52 at the end of the season. The 19-year-old compiled a 2.49 ERA over his final nine appearances while surrendering three runs or fewer eight times. Gameday box score

Yankees OF Isiah Gilliam, Double-A Trenton: 2-for-3, 2 HR, 4 RBIs, BB -- The transition from the Florida State League to the Eastern League was a tough one for the 23-year-old. However, he showed the power potential he possesses with his second multi-homer contest of the season and his first with the Thunder. Gilliam finished with a .234/.312/.412 slash line, a career-high 17 long balls and 51 RBIs in 115 games between Class A Advanced Tampa and Trenton. The outfielder also made a spectacular catch to take away a homer, which proved crucial in the one-run victory. Gameday box score

Video: Thunder's Gilliam makes stellar snag