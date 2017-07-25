Prospect Roundup: Games of July 24

Nationals OF Daniel Johnson, Class A Advanced Potomac: 3-for-6, HR, 2 RBI, R, K -- Washington switched on their outfield prospect conveyor belt this week, most notably moving No. 7 prospect Andrew Stevenson to the Majors and top prospect Victor Robles to Double-A Harrisburg. But the most impressive debut Monday came from Johnson with Class A Advanced Potomac. The Nationals' No. 10 prospect homered to center on the second pitch he saw and added two singles from the leadoff spot in an 11-inning win at Down East. Taken in the fifth round last year out of New Mexico State, the 22-year-old center fielder has been lauded for his plus-plus speed and defensive capabilities, but he's shown that his bat can also translate to the professional level. He left the Class A South Atlantic League sitting second with 17 homers and third with an .890 OPS in 88 games for Hagerstown. Though he won't unseat Robles as the system's most promising center fielder anytime soon, Johnson gives the Nats yet another multi-tooled option at a premium position.

Indians C Logan Ice, Class A Lake County: 4-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R -- The Indians' No. 21 prospect has had some trouble getting his bat to translate to the pros, but that wasn't the case Monday when he collected a career-high four hits, including his second homer in three games. Ice is now hitting .228/.318/.379 with eight long balls over 65 games for the Captains. The 22-year-old, switch-hitting catcher was drafted 72nd overall by Cleveland last year after hitting .310/.432/.563 with seven blasts in 54 games as a junior at Oregon State. While he's found it difficult to come close to those numbers in the Midwest League, Ice has shown some improvement of late with a .288/.351/.481 line and five extra-base hits in 15 July games. He'll continue to earn starts for his steady work behind the plate, but whether he can muster a starting role higher up the chain will be determined by his bat.

Padres SS Fernando Tatis Jr., Class A Fort Wayne: 2-for-4, HR, RBI, 2 R, SB -- Tatis jumped to No. 59 in MLB.com's top-100 overall rankings Monday and celebrated with his 17th home run and 22nd stolen base of the season. Playing in his first full season, he looks well-positioned to join Scott Kingery (23 homers, 26 steals) as the next member of the Minors' 20-20 club, despite having 45-grade speed, per MLB.com. The Padres' No. 4 prospect has a .324/.448/.761 line, six homers and eight steals in 20 games this month and might follow in the steps of Blue Jays top prospect Valdimir Guererro Jr. -- also the 18-year-old son of a former Major Leaguer -- and move from the Midwest League to Class A Advanced this season.

Phillies RHP Sixto Sanchez, Class A Lakewood: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 5 K, 76 pitches, 50 strikes -- Rain can be a bummer. Rain that ends a Sixto Sanchez performance prematurely can especially be a bummer, though the Phillies' No. 2 prospect did pick up the first complete game of his young Minor League career. Sanchez has yet to yield more than two runs in a start since May 7, posting a 1.95 ERA with 31 strikeouts, six walks and a .191 average-against in 37 innings. Not that his overall numbers aren't special -- his 2.39 FIP ranks second among South Atlantic League pitchers with at least 60 innings, and his 3.8 percent walk rate speaks to special control. That skill faltered a bit Monday with his three walks representing a career high, though the weather may have played a role. The 18-year-old righty has moved to the No. 52 spot in MLB.com's overall rankings on the strength of his plus-plus fastball, above-average curve and control. Should he finish the season strong, another ranking surge this offseason wouldn't be out of the question.

Twins INF Jose Miranda, Rookie-level Elizabethton: 4-for-5, HR, 3 RBI, 3 R -- The 73rd overall pick last year out of Puerto Rico, Miranda didn't make a smooth transition to the pros in 2016, hitting just .227/.308/.292 with one homer in 55 Gulf Coast League games. He's turned it around big time at Rookie-level Elizabethton. Over a seven-game hitting streak, he's gone 15-for-35 (.429) with two homers, one double and nine RBIs, pushing his season line to .337/.386/.548 over 25 games. It's still relatively early in the Appalachian League campaign, but the 19-year-old, who dropped out of the Twins' top 30 in the latest update, is showing the type of production needed to save his stock. Drafted as a shortstop, he's received most of his playing time this season at second base with one start at third.