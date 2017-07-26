Prospect Roundup: Games of July 25

Rays SS Willy Adames, Triple-A Durham: 3-for-5, 2B, RBI, R -- After a mid-month mini-slump, the Rays' No. 2 prospect has turned it on again. Adames is 9-for-22 (.409) with four doubles and seven walks in his last six games for Durham, raising his season average from .263 to .272. It's taken some time for the 21-year-old shortstop to adjust to Triple-A. He was hitting just .230 with a .653 OPS through the end of May but has produced a .316/.421/.497 line in 47 games since June 1, earning an International League All-Star nod along the way. Adames has the defensive capabilities to stick at shortstop, but the Bulls gave him back-to-back starts at second base last Wednesday and Thursday to perhaps ease the transition to a Major League look down the stretch. The Rays sit only one game behind the Royals for the second Wild Card spot and 2 1/2 games behind the Red Sox in the American League East. Even with the acquisition of Adeiny Hechavarria, Tampa Bay could use a talent like Adames down the stretch.

Braves RHP Mike Soroka, Double-A Mississippi: 7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K, 1 HBP, 93 pitches, 66 strikes -- Teenagers aren't usually in Double-A ball, never mind ranking third at the level with a 2.32 ERA this late in the season. Yet that's the situation Soroka, who turns 20 on Aug. 4, finds himself in following another impressive outing Tuesday night. The Braves' No. 5 prospect lasted exactly seven innings for the third straight start following his return from the All-Star Futures Game in Miami -- a stretch in which he's given up three earned runs while striking out 24 and walking none over 21 innings. Soroka has three above-average pitches in his fastball, curve and changeup, and the impressive control that he's displayed of late makes that arsenal play up even more. With two earned runs or fewer allowed in eight of his last nine starts with Mississippi, one could make the case that Soroka has less and less to prove in the Southern League with each passing outing. That might seem crazy for a 19-year-old, but this is the same organization that in 2017 has already pushed top prospect Ronald Acuna to Triple-A Gwinnett at the same age.

Mets RHP Marcos Molina, Double-A Binghamton: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 K, 79 pitches, 52 strikes -- The jump from Class A Advanced to Double-A is tough, and few can attest to that better than the No. 8 Mets prospect, who entered Tuesday with a 4.94 ERA in his first five outings at the level. In his first start since an eight-day stint on the disabled list, Molina tossed his first scoreless and walkless outing for Binghamton. The 22-year-old right-hander also set a season high with nine K's. At this point, New York might just be happy to see Molina on a mound after Tommy John surgery knocked him out for the entire 2016 season and an oblique injury sidelined him until mid-May at Class A Advanced St. Lucie. He was dominant in the Florida State League, posting a 1.26 ERA with 23 strikeouts and only five walks in 28 2/3 innings, and moved up to the Eastern League last month. When he's on, Molina has an above-average fastball and slider, and the type of control to be effective. It's taken him some time to show that off at Double-A, but the Mets hope Tuesday's outing was the start of a healthy turnaround.

Blue Jays OF Harold Ramirez, Double-A New Hampshire: 2-for-5, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R, K -- The Blue Jays' No. 27 prospect has turned on the power of late. Ramirez homered Monday for the first time since June 20 and went deep again Tuesday for his sixth long ball of the season through 87 games. In that two-game stretch, the Fisher Cats offense has scored 15 runs against Portland, and Ramirez is responsible for plating seven of them. The big goal for the Colombia native, who was traded from the Pirates at last year's deadline, was to be healthy after he'd failed to crack 100 games over his five seasons with Pittsburgh. With 87 under his belt, he's on target in that department, but his bat has fallen behind with a .263/.308/.378 line in New Hampshire. A career .297 hitter in the Minors, Ramirez has seen a fairly big drop-off in his second season at Double-A. For those looking for optimism beyond just these last two games, the right-handed slugger is hitting .321/.370/.476 over 23 games in July, and if he can carry that level of performance into August, that would go a long way toward salvaging the 2017 campaign.

D-backs OF Gabriel Maciel, Rookie-level Missoula: 3-for-4, HR, 4 RBI, 2 R, BB -- Maciel came off the disabled list with a bang Tuesday, hitting a grand slam in his third plate appearance of an 8-6 win over Idaho Falls. The three-hit performance continued what has been a strong return to the Pioneer League for the 18-year-old outfielder. Through 20 games, the 18-year-old switch-hitter owns a .388/.446/.550 line with two homers and five steals. A native of Brazil, Maciel is known for his plus-plus speed that's helped move him up to the No. 21 spot in MLB.com's list of D-backs prospects, and he's showing an improved bat as well with the Osprey. If he can find a way to maintain this pace, he'll definitely be one to watch ahead of a possible full season in 2018.