Prospect Roundup: Games of June 27

Dodgers OF Alex Verdugo, Triple-A Oklahoma City: 1-for-4, K -- Normally, this isn't the type of line that makes it into the Roundup, but with his single in the fifth inning Tuesday night, the Dodgers' No. 2 prospect extended his hitting streak to a career-best 17 games. According to Oklahoma City broadcaster Alex Freedman , that's the longest streak by an Oklahoma City batter since 2014. Over those 17 games, Verdugo is 32-for-69 (.464) with two homers, two triples, six doubles and only three strikeouts, raising his average and OPS to .342 and .874 (from .298 and .756). That average now ranks fifth in the Pacific Coast League. Still only 21, Verdugo has grown into an offensive force in Triple-A, and he might be forcing the Dodgers' hand sooner rather than later.

Brewers OF Brett Phillips, Triple-A Colorado Springs: 4-for-7, HR, 3B, 2B, 4 RBI, 3 R, BB, 2 K in doubleheader -- The Brewers' No. 10 prospect technically hit for the cycle Tuesday -- he just did so over two games. Phillips had two hits in both ends of the Sky Sox's twin bill at home against Omaha, though the more impressive performance was in the nightcap when he homered, doubled and plated a pair. After a down 2016 at Double-A Biloxi, the 23-year-old has reestablished himself with a .289/.357/.579 line, 13 homers, six triples and 15 doubles in 63 games at Colorado Springs. The Brewers saw enough to bring him up twice earlier this month, and Phillips has done little to prove he's not worth more looks as the season goes on. Of course, top prospect Lewis Brinson, who also homered in the second game Tuesday, is back in Triple-A as well, and it could be a fun competition to see which outfielder can force his way back to the big leagues first.

Yankees 2B Nick Solak, Class A Advanced Tampa: 3-for-5, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R -- A lot of attention this week has been paid to Jorge Mateo's promotion to Double-A Trenton. On Tuesday, Solak showed there's still talent left up the middle in Tampa. The Yankees' No. 18 prospect flirted with his own cycle with his fourth multi-hit performance in his last six games. It's been an impressive June for the 22-year-old second baseman, who is hitting .412/.462/.632 with eight extra-base hits and six steals in 20 games this month. His .414 OBP ranks second in the Florida State League this season, while his .316 average places third and his .876 OPS fifth. Solak's hit tool and above-average speed helped him go in the second round out of Louisville last year, and it's encouraging to see him carry that right to the Class A Advanced level.

Phillies OF Mickey Moniak, Class A Lakewood: 3-for-5, HR, RBI, R, 2 K -- It's been a process for the 2016 first overall pick in his introduction to full-season ball, but Tuesday brought encouraging signs of a breakout. Moniak's home run was his third of the season and first since May 30. It was also his third game with three or more hits, though two of those have come in the last two weeks. His .276/.329/.406 line over 68 games won't jump off the page, but the Phillies didn't draft the 19-year-old outfielder to dominate the South Atlantic League. Now that he's got half a season of Class A ball under his belt, it'll be interesting to see how he continues to adjust the deeper he gets.

Twins SS Royce Lewis, Rookie-level GCL Twins: 2-for-5, 2B, 4 RBI, R -- Make that two No. 1 overall picks in the Roundup. Lewis announced his presence with a homer in his first professional at-bat Monday and followed it up with a double and four RBIs on Tuesday in a crazy 13-8 loss to the GCL Orioles. The 18-year-old shortstop has shown no trouble early on making the move to the pros, going 4-for-9 with two extra-base hits in his first two games. The Twins took him first overall on June 12 because of his plus-plus speed that should help him stick in the middle of the diamond, but it's his hitting tools that have stuck out early.