Prospect Roundup: Games of June 8

Rays SS Willy Adames, Triple-A Durham: 4-for-5, RBI -- This was Adames' first four-hit game in nearly a year -- his last came with Double-A Montgomery on June 9, 2016 -- underlining just how better the Rays' top prospect has been of late. The 21-year-old shortstop's average was as low as .229 on May 30 but has climbed to .258 following Thursday's performance. Over his last 10 games, he's put up a .389/.511/.583 line with two homers, a double, 10 RBIs and eight walks. That's a fairly clear sign that the International League's third-youngest player on Opening Day is catching up to his highest level yet. It's going to take a larger sample of success for Adames to push for the Majors, but with Super Two concerns dropping this month, the hurdles toward a big-league debut are coming down.

Video: Bulls' Adames collects fourth hit

Braves LHP Luiz Gohara, Double-A Mississippi: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K, 65 pitches, 48 strikes -- The Braves' No. 10 prospect put a scare into Atlanta fans when he left his Double-A debut early with what was called a left-arm muscle strain. A two-week DL trip followed, and Mississippi brought him along slowly with relief appearances on May 30 and June 3. Thursday was his first healthy start, and it appears all involved can breathe easy. The 20-year-old left-hander averaged more than a strikeout per inning while issuing no walks and scattering three hits in five frames. When healthy, Gohara has thrived in his first season in the Braves' system, posting a 2.08 ERA with 53 strikeouts and 12 walks in 47 2/3 innings between Mississippi and Class A Advanced Florida. Acquired from the Mariners in a four-player deal back in January, the Brazilian southpaw is showing that his 2016 improvements were real, and with his injury scare behind him, he's back trying to stand out in a system loaded with arms.

Rays OF Justin Williams, Double-A Montgomery: 3-for-6, 2B, RBI, CS in doubleheader -- The Rays' No. 10 prospect began his day by going 3-for-3 with a double in the opener of a twin bill in Jacksonville for his second straight three-hit game and fifth straight contest with multiple hits. That streak came to a halt with an 0-for-3 showing in the nightcap, but a three-hit day is solid no matter how it's split up. Williams missed a month from April 30-May 29 with a knee contusion suffered in a collision with an outfield wall but hasn't missed a step in his return. The 21-year-old outfielder is 13-for-33 (.394) with two doubles, eight RBIs and two steals in eight games since his return to the Biscuits. Williams is back in the Southern League after hitting .250 with a .723 OPS in 39 games there last season and has produced a .330/.345/.491 line in 28 contests this time around. With the way he's hitting, he may not be long for the Double-A circuit, now that he's fully healthy.

Blue Jays 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Class A Lansing: 3-for-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R -- Those expecting the Blue Jays' top prospect to slow down at some point will have to keep waiting. The 18-year-old third baseman is 10-for-20 (.500) with three doubles, six RBIs, two walks and only one strikeout over his last five games, pushing his season line to .344/.429/.505 through 51 games. He trails only teammate Bo Bichette (.385) for the Midwest League lead in average and ranks third with a .934 OPS, again behind Bichette and fellow Lugnut Bradley Jones (.954). It's easy to forget that Guerrero is doing all this after having just turned 18 on March 16, but there's little doubt he's one of the Minors' top hitting prospects now and should be so for years to come.

D-backs OF Anfernee Grier, Class A Kane County: 2-for-5, 2B, R, 2 K -- Normally this type of performance wouldn't register on the Roundup radar, but consider just how hot the D-backs' No. 9 prospect has been of late. Grier extended his hitting streak to 10 games Thursday. Over his last seven contests, he's gone 15-for-30 (.500) with three doubles and nine runs scored. The 21-year-old outfielder entered June with a .256 average and .666 OPS and has improved those numbers to .291 and .732. Grier still isn't showing much power with no homers on the resume this season, but he's got the speed (14 steals) to provide value on the basepaths and in center field. With the bat coming around, the Auburn product is becoming a more interesting prospect by the day.