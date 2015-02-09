Prospects stay sharp, competitive at home

A typical April would include the Minor Leagues celebrating Opening Night, players getting adjusted to their new teams and maybe a few rainouts.This was not a typical April.While baseball has been put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, prospects are trying to find ways to stay sharp and keep a

While baseball has been put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, prospects are trying to find ways to stay sharp and keep a competitive edge so they are ready when the game does eventually return.

This means players are getting creative and pitching wherever they can.

Can’t throw with anyone so pops and I came up with this, plyo wall and to throw baseballs against, it’s a memory foam mattress pad and some blankets! Find a way! 🤷🏻‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/QNodRqJdN3 — Alex Vesia (@Alex_Vesia) March 24, 2020

Just finished a little DIY pitchers mound for my back yard. Side note: still have all 10 fingers pic.twitter.com/jTTwxGsSCK — James Naile (@James_Naile) April 24, 2020

We keep working even during this hard moment ... 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽... pic.twitter.com/NlUyM4u82e — Adbert Alzolay (@adbert29) April 17, 2020

And some prospects are coming up with new ways to get a taste of baseball again.

Day 33 of quarantine, going fishing and getting no bites just to feel what it’s like to be part of a shutout again #MiLBathome — Andrew Lee (@androoly24) April 17, 2020

Feels good to be the best ball thrower at the dog park — Cody Asche (@cody_smasche) April 21, 2020

Cooking bacon shirtless is my version of sports right now — Jacob Nix (@JakeNix33) April 10, 2020

Any type of sports will do!

If anyone is wondering how #OpeningDayAtHome is going for me... I bought a Nintendo switch and am reliving my childhood with all the Pokémon games — Anthony Kay (@TonyBuckets18) March 26, 2020

Times like these is when I NEED a fantasy factory full of bicycles, pit bikes, and a freestyle ramp with a foam pit — Brett Wright (@WrightBrett11) March 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Josh Fleming continues his Quarantine Thoughts.

Quarantine thoughts pt. 3: Tarzan has the best soundtrack out of all Disney movies. Phil Collins is a magician. — Josh Fleming (@JoshRFleming) March 20, 2020

Quarantine thoughts pt. 4: it absolutely blows my mind how musicians memorize EVERY word to EVERY song they sing. Like how can they sing a song from 2019 and then sing a song from 2002 and know every lyric without them in front of them???? Wild. — Josh Fleming (@JoshRFleming) March 21, 2020

Quarantine thoughts pt. 5: Lord of The Rings is better than Star Wars. — Josh Fleming (@JoshRFleming) March 22, 2020

Quarantine thoughts pt. 6: Breakfast food is the best food. — Josh Fleming (@JoshRFleming) March 24, 2020

Quarantine thoughts pt. 7: Late 90s-early 2000s country music is the best country music. — Josh Fleming (@JoshRFleming) March 25, 2020