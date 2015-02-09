 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
Prospects stay sharp, competitive at home

Padres' Gore, Cubs' Alzolay find mounds; Rays' Fleming shares hot takes
By Kelsie Heneghan
12:45 PM EDT

A typical April would include the Minor Leagues celebrating Opening Night, players getting adjusted to their new teams and maybe a few rainouts.
This was not a typical April.
While baseball has been put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, prospects are trying to find ways to stay sharp and keep a competitive edge so they are ready when the game does eventually return.
This means players are getting creative and pitching wherever they can.

And some prospects are coming up with new ways to get a taste of baseball again.

Any type of sports will do!

Meanwhile, Josh Fleming continues his Quarantine Thoughts.

Kelsie Heneghan is a reporter for MiLB.com. Follow her on Twitter @Kelsie_Heneghan.

