Casimiro flirts with perfection for Fightins

The Philadelphia right-hander took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, allowing one hit and one run while fanning six over 7 1/3 frames as Double-A Reading edged Akron, 2-1, at Canal Park.

Ranfi Casimiro has performed well since returning to the mound as a starter. But he took that success to another level Tuesday night.

Casimiro (5-2) was perfect through six frames and held the RubberDucks hitless until Mark Mathias singled with one out in the eighth inning. The right-hander walked three -- all in the last 1 1/3 innings -- before he was lifted after throwing a season-high 102 pitches -- 61 for strikes. It was his longest outing since he completed 7 2/3 frames for Class A Lakewood on July 22, 2015.

The Dominican Republic native found himself locked in a pitchers' duel with Akron starter Aaron Civale, Cleveland's 16th-ranked prospect. Neither hurler allowed a hit through four innings and the game remained scoreless into the seventh when Reading broke through with a pair of runs. Casimiro retired all 18 batters he faced before issuing consecutive walks to Sam Haggerty and Indians No. 29 prospect Tyler Krieger. A pair of groundouts, the second by Nellie Rodriguez, got the RubberDucks on the board without the benefit of a hit.

Casimiro began the eighth by walking Joe Sever and retiring Ka'ai Tom on a popout. The 6-foot-8, 200-pound hurler fell behind Mathias, 3-1, who lashed a clean single to center field to end the no-hit bid and Casimiro's evening. Kyle Dohy walked Haggerty with two outs to load the bases before fanning Krieger to end the frame.

The No. 22 Phillies prospect worked around a free pass in the ninth to earn his first save with Reading.

Jose Pujols doubled and singled in Darick Hall with the first run of the game. Deivi Grullon added an RBI double later in the inning.

Civale (5-6) was charged with two runs on four hits and a walk with six strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings en route to his third straight loss. The 23-year-old exited the game after developing a blister on his right hand.