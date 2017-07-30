Dragons' Siri extends hit streak to 35 games

The Reds' No. 24 prospect extended his hitting streak to 35 games with a leadoff single in the third inning on Sunday, tying Toups' 40-year-old Midwest League record. Siri went 1-for-5 as Class A Dayton fell, 3-2, to Fort Wayne at Parkview Field.

Eighteen years before Jose Siri was born, Tony Toups was having the summer of his life. And even though the two come from different generations, different countries and different organizations, their names are now side-by-side.

After grounding out to lead off the game, Siri ripped his knock to left field in the third to put his name in the record book. The center fielder finished the day with a popup to short and a pair of strikeouts.

"It means a lot to me, especially with my family here," Siri told The [Fort Wayne] Journal Gazette through an interpreter. "I'm just enjoying the moment.

"I just go up there and [do it] based on my family. That gives a lot of motivation to just go out there and do well. Not really thinking about anything, just giving it my best shot."

During the streak, which began on June 27, Siri is hitting .350 with 13 homers and 29 RBIs. The 22-year-old has 12 multi-hit games during the run, the longest in professional baseball this season.

Toups reached 35 games in 1977 with the Waterloo Indians, and his mark remains one of the top 20 in Minor League history. Siri can eclipse the record on Monday night against he TinCaps.

"Yeah, I want to break it," he told the newspaper.

Rehabbing from a broken wrist, third baseman Taylor Sparks doubled twice and walked for Dayton.

Fort Wayne won in the ninth on a walk-off single by Marcus Greene Jr. Hansel Rodriguez (4-9) fanned one in a hitless innings for the victory.