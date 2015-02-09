Lookouts' Trammell posts first four-hit game

After starting the year 2-for-10, Trammell has opened a five-game hitting streak -- including three consecutive multi-hit performances -- in which he's 8-for-14 with two runs and two RBIs.

Cincinnati's No. 2 prospect posted his first professional four-hit game Thursday, going 4-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored to pace Double-A Chattanooga to a 6-2 win over Jackson.

Gameday box score

After singling up the middle in the first inning and striking out in the third, the left-handed hitter led off the sixth with a lined single to the opposite field against right-hander Bud Jeter. He advanced to second on a wild pitch, and the Lookouts loaded the bases with two outs when No. 6 Reds prospect Tyler Stephenson was hit by a pitch and Gavin LaValley walked. Luis Gonzalez doubled to score Trammell and Stephenson for a 2-0 lead. Tejay Antone, Chattanooga's starting pitcher, followed with a two-run single.

Trammell singled to center again in the seventh and poked another liner through the left side to plate Gonzalez with one out in the eighth.

2019 MiLB include

No. 13 Reds prospect TJ Friedl was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Gonzalez reached four times and scored twice.

Antone (1-0), picked up his first Double-A victory. He allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four over 5 1/3 innings. Joel Kuhnel, No. 26 in the Reds' pipeline, struck out six and worked around a hit over two scoreless innings of relief.

Jackson starter Emilio Vargas, Arizona's No, 16 prospect, yielded four hits and struck out four in five innings. Jeter (0-1) took the loss after giving up four runs on four hits and a walk while recording two outs.