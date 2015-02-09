Bats' Stephenson fans career-high 13

The Reds right-hander delivered one of his strongest professional outings, recording a career-high 13 strikeouts and allowing one hit and three walks over six innings in Triple-A Louisville's 4-0 shutout of Columbus at Huntington Park.

Consistently dominant in the International League this year, Robert Stephenson kicked things up a notch on Friday.

Gameday box score

Stephenson (11-6) has turned in five straight starts of at least six innings, surrendering four runs in that span. Last time out, he permitted two runs on one hit and five walks in seven frames against Rochester on Sunday.

On Friday, the 2011 first-round pick was even tougher -- and more aggressive in the zone.

Stephenson retired his first nine hitters, including punching out the side -- all swinging -- in the third. He walked No. 14 Indians prospect Oscar Mercado to lead off the fourth and Yandy Diaz followed with a ground single up the middle, but Eric Haase bounced into a double play and Stephenson fanned Brandon Barnes to strand Mercado at third.

After a clean fifth, the Northern California native walked Mike Papi and Diaz in the sixth but got through the frame with three more strikeouts. He threw 88 pitches, 57 strikes.

Stephenson punched out 12 against against Indianapolis on July 5. Friday was the first time a member of the Bats had struck out 13 since Tony Cingrani had 14 in 2013.

Domingo Tapia and Kyle Crockett combined for a pair of perfect innings. Jimmy Herget shrugged off a hit and a walk in the ninth, wrapping up the shutout with a whiff of seventh-ranked Cleveland prospect Bobby Bradley.

C.J. McElroy led off the first inning with a homer for the Bats and Gabriel Guerrero followed with a two-run shot two batters later.

Rehabbing Josh Tomlin (0-1) allowed three runs on six hits over two innings, striking out one for the Clippers.