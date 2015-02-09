Rehabbing Murphy has career day

The rehabbing Nationals infielder homered, doubled and drove in a career-high six runs to lead Double-A Harrisburg to a 7-2 win over Altoona at FNB Field.

For all his Major League success, Daniel Murphy accomplished a first on Sunday night in the Minors.

Gameday box score

Working his way back from offseason knee surgery, Murphy lined a double to left field in the third inning to score Osvaldo Abreu, Kyle McGowin and fellow rehabber Brian Goodwin and give the Senators a 3-0 lead. The 33-year-old picked up another extra-base hit in the fifth when he cleared the right field fence with a blast off right-handed reliever Logan Sendelbach. It plates Goodwin and Nationals No. 9 prospect Daniel Johnson.

Video: Murphy clubs a three-run homer

"More than hitting, for me he's going to hit, it's more the running portion of it," Nationals manager Dave Martinez told MLB.com earlier Sunday. "Him having the confidence to go first to third, that's a good indication that he's feeling good."

Video: Harrisburg's Murphy plates three with a double

Murphy had surgery in October and has yet to see Major League time this season. The three-time National League All-Star made his 2018 debut with Harrisburg on Saturday, going 1-for-4 in the first game of a doubleheader against Altoona.

"Maybe play back-to-back days, get them up to nine innings a couple of times, and then we'll see where we go from there," Martinez told MLB.com.

Murphy hadn't appeared in the Minors since 2015 when he picked up seven hits in four games for Class A Advanced St. Lucie in the Mets organization. He's had nine career five-RBI games, including one in the Minors when he hit three homers for Double-A Binghamton on May 26, 2008.

Pinch-hitter Austin Davidson drove in the Senators' other run with a single in the sixth.

McGowin (2-0) earned the win with his second straight 10-strikeout performance. He gave up two runs on six hits and a walk over six innings. Kaleb Fleck and Bryan Harper combined for three scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Pirates No. 19 prospect Stephen Alemais provided all of the Altoona offense with his first Double-A homer.