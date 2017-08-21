Castro wields heavy lumber for Hawks

Castro tied career highs with five hits and four RBIs as Class A Short Season Boise outlasted Eugene, 11-6, in 15 innings Sunday night at PK Park.

Even in a season marred by a two-month stint on the disabled list, Luis Castro figured he'd go out with a bang.

Video: Boise's Castro singles home two runs with fifth hit

The rehabbing 21-year-old was playing in his 12th game with the Hawks. Castro began the year with Class A Asheville, but has been on the DL since May 23. It marked the second five-hit game for Castro, who accomplished the feat in the Rookie-level Dominican Summer League on June 13, 2013.

Castro began his rehab assignment on July 29, hitting safely in seven of his first eight games with Boise. But the native of Venezuela entered Sunday's game in a 1-for-18 slump before finding his swing against Eugene. The infielder sandwiched a single to left field and a lineout around a whiff in his first three at-bats. Castro put his club on top with a two-out, two-RBI double to right in the eighth and singled to left in the 10th.

Gameday box score

After flying into a double play in the 11th, Castro led off the 14th with another single to left. He notched a two-run single to right in the 15th and scored on a groundout by Steven Linkous. It was the third four-RBI game of Castro's career and the first since June 28, 2016.

MiLB include

While Castro's big night paced the Hawks, he wasn't the only player to enjoy a strong night at the plate. Matt McLaughlin collected four hits, two walks and two RBIs while Danny Edgeworth added four singles. The Rockies' 23rd-round pick in June's Draft has hit safely in 18 straight games and has recorded five straight multi-hit contests, going 13-for-23 in that span.

Jhonny Bethencourt went 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI while Austin Filiere hit a game-tying two-run homer in the 11th for the Emeralds.

• Get tickets to a Hawks game »

Cubs No. 23 prospect Cory Abbott, a second-round pick this year, allowed two runs -- one earned -- on four hits without a walk while striking out three over three frames.