Young comes up Aces with four RBIs

The D-backs' No. 11 prospect went 3-for-4 with a solo homer and four RBIs as the Aces walked off with a 10-9 win over Sacramento on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field. The big fly was his fourth in seven games.

Andy Young has only been with Triple-A Reno for a couple of weeks, but that hasn't stopped him from making an impact in the Pacific Coast League.

It took only three pitches for Young to record his first of the night and give Reno its first lead. After Juniel Querecuto led off the bottom of the first inning with a single, he lined a 1-2 pitch from right-hander Dereck Rodriguez to center for an RBI double.

By the time the 25-year-old came up again in the third, the score was tied at 202. He changed that quickly, hammering a solo shot to left-center on the second pitch he saw from Rodriguez.

Young worked a four-pitch walk against reliever Ty Blach in the fifth and reached on a fielder's choice that scored Braden Shipley in the seventh. But his biggest hit came at an opportune time for the Aces -- with two outs in the eighth and the game deadlocked at 7-7.

Facing the left-handed Blach for the third time, Young lined a 1-0 offering to left for a double that scored Carlos Asuaje with the go-ahead run. It was his first four-RBI effort at Triple-A but the second time he's accomplished the feat this season -- the Indiana State product plated four runs for Double-A Jackson on June 13.

The River Cats regained the lead in the top of the ninth, but Cody Decker played the hero role with one out in the bottom half as he crushed a two-run walk-off homer, his seventh of the season.

Acquired from the Cardinals as part of the Paul Goldschmidt trade in December, Young impressed in the Southern League in his inaugural season in the D-backs system. He posted a .260/.363/.453 slash line with eight homers, two triples, 15 doubles and 28 RBIs to earn a promotion to Reno in mid-June. The former 37th-round pick is 7-for-17 (.412) to get his Pacific Coast League average up to .273.