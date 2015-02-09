Report: Jays' Bichette suffers broken hand

No. 10 overall prospect Bo Bichette has been diagnosed with a broken left hand, according to Robert Murray and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Bichette is expected to seek a second opinion on the injury, and until he does, there is no timetable for his return.

One of the Minor Leagues' most exciting lineups could be without one of its most promising bats for some time.

The Blue Jays' No. 2 prospect was hit by a pitch in Triple-A Buffalo's game at Syracuse on Monday. Making his second plate appearance of the contest in the third inning, Bichette, a right-handed hitter, took an 0-2 fastball from Mets left-handed starter Hector Santiago up and in and immediately crumpled to the ground, shaking his left hand in pain. (Home-plate umpire Adam Beck called it a foul ball.) After being examined by team trainer Bob Tarpey, he was replaced by pinch-hitter Andrew Guillotte.

Video: Bisons' Bichette injures hand

Bichette was just starting to heat up in his first season at Triple-A. After a rough start, the 21-year-old shortstop had hits in eight straight games entering Monday's game in Syracuse, going 11-for-31 (.355) with one homer, one triple and two doubles over that span. He was hitting .250/.310/.404 overall with five extra-base hits in his first 14 games with the Bisons.

The 2016 second-rounder has become one of the most exciting offensive prospects in the game during his four seasons in the Blue Jays system and, alongside top overall prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr., is half of the Minors' highest-ranked teammate tandem. A career .325 hitter in pro ball, Bichette has plus-plus potential as a hitter and could develop above-average power as well.

That level of talent is why Bichette was expected to push for a Major League debut in 2019, a move that is now on hold while he recovers.