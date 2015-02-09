Report: White Sox, Jimenez agree to six-year deal

MLB.com's No. 3 overall prospect joined rare company on Wednesday by signing a long-term contract before his Major League debut. Jiménez and the White Sox agreed to a six-year deal for $43 million with two club options, which could then grow to $77.5 million, according to multiple reports. The deal includes a $2.5 million signing bonus.

Jiménez was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte last week, as a couple-week delay in the 22-year-old's big league debut would have resulted in Chicago getting an extra year of control. But with the new deal, that is no longer a factor. The two options in the new contract will also cover what would have been his first two years after free agency.

"I don't want to speculate -- that's above my position," White Sox manager Rick Renteria told MLB.com. "It would be a positive message. But honestly, we're just trying to help the guys that we have here in camp, and we'll leave it at that. We'll see how it's playing out. [The media] find out probably before I do.

"The kid has come out and done everything we would have wanted in the spring. He's trying to get his timing down in the Minor Leagues. Again, from everything that I've said and seen in the past, he's a pretty polished kid. He's been pretty impressive. He's impressed everybody in the organization, all the way down in the Minor Leagues, all the way to us. I don't know if there's anything more I can say about him. He's got a lot to offer, and he's still working on a lot of things. Hopefully we hammer those things out."

The Cubs signed Jiménez in August 2013, and he began his career the following June. The outfielder broke out in 2016, hitting .329/.369/.532 with 57 extra-base hits and 81 RBIs for Class A South Bend. At the 2017 trade deadline, Jiménez was sent to the White Sox for Major League southpaw Jose Quintana in a five-player deal.

Since joining the White Sox, Jiménez's stock has only continued to rise. Highlighted by well-above average power and hit tools, the outfielder gets an overall 70 grade on a 20-80 scale. Last season, Jiménez hit .337/.384/.577 with a career-high 22 homers, plus 75 RBIs as he advanced from Double-A Birmingham to Charlotte.

Jiménez had a tough stint at big league camp this spring, going 4-for-26 (.154) with three extra-base hits, three RBIs and nine strikeouts in nine games. So there is a chance the White Sox will start the Dominican Republic native in the Minors based on his spring results.

Singleton was the first player to sign a contract extension before his Major League debut, inking a $10 million, five-year deal with the Astros in June 2014. After starting that season in the Minors, the first baseman hit .168/.285/.335 in 95 games with Houston. Singleton was released by the Astros last May, though he still got paid for the season as part of the 2014 extension.

More recently, the Phillies and Kingery agreed to a six-year, $24 million contract a year ago. The shortstop made the Opening Day roster and spent the entire campaign the Majors, hitting .226/.267/.338.

In 2013, George Springer turned down a similar deal, reportedly for seven years and $23 million before his Major League debut the following April. The eventual World Series MVP and the Astros avoided arbitration by signing a two-year, $24 million deal in February 2018.

As teams focus on retaining homegrown talent, Rays No. 9 prospect Brandon Lowe inked a six-year, $24 million extension on Tuesday. The utilityman hit .297/.391/.450 with 22 homers in the Minors last year en route to his Major League debut in August. With Tampa Bay, Lowe notched a .774 OPS in 43 games.