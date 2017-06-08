Report: Astros calling up top prospect Martes

Houston is calling up top prospect Francis Martes from Triple-A Fresno, according to Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle. Martes, MLB.com's No. 15 overall prospect , will pitch out of the bullpen, at least to begin his big league career, Kaplan added. The 21-year-old right-hander is not on the 40-man roster and will need to be added before suiting up for the parent club.

The Astros are 42-18, lead the American League West by 12 games and have four more wins than any other team in Major League Baseball. On Thursday, they will make a move to get even better.

The Astros used five relievers Wednesday night in a 7-5 loss to the Royals after starter Dallas Keuchel was scratched shortly before first pitch due to illness. Martes last pitched June 1 and could go multiple innings if called upon.

Video: Martes records a strikeout for the Grizzlies

The Dominican Republic native has worked exclusively as a starter this season in the Pacific Coast League but has struggled with a 5.29 ERA, 2.10 WHIP and 28 walks in 32 1/3 innings. He entered the campaign as the third-youngest player in the PCL, and Martes' walk rate has jumped from nine percent with Double-A Corpus Christi in 2016 to a career-high 17.2 percent in 2017.

Despite those numbers, Martes' stuff could play up out of the bullpen. MLB.com gave his fastball a 70 grade on the 20-80 scale, noting that it typically sits in the mid-90s but can reach 98, and graded his curveball at 65. Those two well-above-average offerings have helped Martes strike out 23.3 percent of the Triple-A batters he's faced.

Martes becomes the second top-100 prospect on the Astros' Major League roster. David Paulino joined Houston on May 30 and has posted a 4.66 ERA with 12 strikeouts in two starts (9 2/3 innings).