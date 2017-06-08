Report: Astros calling up top prospect Martes
Ranked No. 15 overall, righty likely would debut out of bullpen
By Sam Dykstra / MiLB.com | June 8, 2017 11:35 AM ET
The Astros are 42-18, lead the American League West by 12 games and have four more wins than any other team in Major League Baseball. On Thursday, they will make a move to get even better.
Houston is calling up top prospect Francis Martes from Triple-A Fresno, according to Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle. Martes, MLB.com's No. 15 overall prospect, will pitch out of the bullpen, at least to begin his big league career, Kaplan added. The 21-year-old right-hander is not on the 40-man roster and will need to be added before suiting up for the parent club.
The Astros used five relievers Wednesday night in a 7-5 loss to the Royals after starter Dallas Keuchel was scratched shortly before first pitch due to illness. Martes last pitched June 1 and could go multiple innings if called upon.
Video: Martes records a strikeout for the Grizzlies
The Dominican Republic native has worked exclusively as a starter this season in the Pacific Coast League but has struggled with a 5.29 ERA, 2.10 WHIP and 28 walks in 32 1/3 innings. He entered the campaign as the third-youngest player in the PCL, and Martes' walk rate has jumped from nine percent with Double-A Corpus Christi in 2016 to a career-high 17.2 percent in 2017.
Despite those numbers, Martes' stuff could play up out of the bullpen. MLB.com gave his fastball a 70 grade on the 20-80 scale, noting that it typically sits in the mid-90s but can reach 98, and graded his curveball at 65. Those two well-above-average offerings have helped Martes strike out 23.3 percent of the Triple-A batters he's faced.
Martes becomes the second top-100 prospect on the Astros' Major League roster. David Paulino joined Houston on May 30 and has posted a 4.66 ERA with 12 strikeouts in two starts (9 2/3 innings).
Sam Dykstra is a reporter for MiLB.com.