Report: Garrett may need Tommy John surgery
Top Marlins prospect was shut down for Grasshoppers on May 25
By Chris Tripodi / MiLB.com | June 7, 2017 8:46 PM ET
Four starts into his professional career, the Marlins' 2016 first-round pick is potentially facing a lengthy absence.
According to the Miami Herald, Braxton Garrett, MLB.com's No. 37 prospect, was diagnosed with a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow, an injury which often requires Tommy John surgery.
The 19-year-old left-hander lasted 1 2/3 innings in his last start for Class A Greensboro on May 25. He gave up four runs on six hits, including two homers -- the first two Garrett had allowed this season. Miami's top prospect had given up three runs -- one earned -- on seven hits and six walks with 12 strikeouts over 13 2/3 frames in his previous three starts.
Garrett didn't pitch last year after being drafted No. 7 overall. He went to the instructional league in the fall and was sent to extended spring training to start this season before being assigned to Greensboro. He allowed one hit over 4 2/3 frames in his debut.
"Working on the changeup was a big one," Garrett told MiLB.com. "They also wanted me to work on my stretch delivery and getting the arm out early. I felt like I'd be able to get out of extended as quick as I hit those benchmarks, and I'm still working on those here."
The Marlins' 2014 first-round pick Tyler Kolek -- drafted second overall -- had to undergo Tommy John surgery last April and missed the entire 2016 season after making 25 starts for Greensboro in 2015.
Chris Tripodi is an editor for MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @christripodi.