Report: Garrett may need Tommy John surgery

According to the Miami Herald, Braxton Garrett, MLB.com's No. 37 prospect , was diagnosed with a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow, an injury which often requires Tommy John surgery.

The 19-year-old left-hander lasted 1 2/3 innings in his last start for Class A Greensboro on May 25. He gave up four runs on six hits, including two homers -- the first two Garrett had allowed this season. Miami's top prospect had given up three runs -- one earned -- on seven hits and six walks with 12 strikeouts over 13 2/3 frames in his previous three starts.

Garrett didn't pitch last year after being drafted No. 7 overall. He went to the instructional league in the fall and was sent to extended spring training to start this season before being assigned to Greensboro. He allowed one hit over 4 2/3 frames in his debut.

"Working on the changeup was a big one," Garrett told MiLB.com. "They also wanted me to work on my stretch delivery and getting the arm out early. I felt like I'd be able to get out of extended as quick as I hit those benchmarks, and I'm still working on those here."

The Marlins' 2014 first-round pick Tyler Kolek -- drafted second overall -- had to undergo Tommy John surgery last April and missed the entire 2016 season after making 25 starts for Greensboro in 2015.