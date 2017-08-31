Report: Brewers' Diaz out after hand surgery

The Brewers' No. 6 prospect will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery for a fractured right hamate bone on Wednesday, according to Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The expected recovery time is six to eight weeks and Diaz should be fully healthy for Spring Training.

Isan Diaz had only a few days left in his 2017 season anyway, but his campaign will end a little earlier.

The 21-year-old middle infielder was hitting .222/.334/.376 with 13 homers, 20 doubles and nine stolen bases in 110 games for Class A Advanced Carolina at the time of the injury. He had missed two weeks earlier this month with a bruised right hand but returned to play two games on Aug. 22 and 23 before hitting the shelf again.

Video: Carolina's Diaz drives two-run homer to left

Ranked as MLB.com's No. 95 overall prospect, Diaz has impressed with his above-average power from the left side -- especially for someone listed at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds. He hit 20 homers and collected 59 total extra-base hits over 135 games in 2016 en route to being named the Brewers' Minor League Player of the Year. But the Massachusetts native has seen his stock slip in the Carolina League this season, where he's been only slightly above average with a 104 wRC+ for the Mudcats.

This was the first season in which Diaz played most of his games at second base instead of shortstop, but his potential arises mainly from his bat. That development will likely continue at Double-A Biloxi when he's back to full health in 2018.