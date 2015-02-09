Report: Kirilloff off to Florida State League

Baseball's No. 98 overall prospect is headed up to Class A Advanced Fort Myers, according to a report from The Gazette . The promotion came a night after Kirilloff went 1-for-4 with an RBI in the Midwest League All-Star Game.

Alex Kirilloff's three months in the Midwest League this year could be described as good, better and best. He's leaving on an All-Star note.

The 15th overall pick in the 2016 Draft played in 65 games for Class A Cedar Rapids, posting an overall slash line of .333/.391/.607 while improving in each category each month. Through 17 games in June, Minnesota's No. 5 prospect has been on his hottest roll of the season, batting .373/.440/.716 with five homers -- matching his total from 31 games in May -- and 14 RBIs. Kirilloff's 13 homers and 56 RBIs top the Midwest League.

"It's been great and I'm really just trying to enjoy it and take each day as it comes," the 20-year-old told MiLB.com last week. "Just being able to play again has been a blessing. Performance-wise, I want to build off what I've done right so far, pace myself for a long season and take it day by day."

Kirilloff has been getting his first taste of full-season ball this year. After seeing action in 55 games with Rookie-level Elizabethton in 2016, the outfielder was sidelined all last year following Tommy John surgery on his left elbow in spring 2017.

"I wouldn't say I'm surprised [at the success after missing a year]," he said after a two-homer game for Cedar Rapids on June 15. "I take a lot of pride in my craft and my game. But to say I'm surprised really wouldn't be true. Hopefully I can just stay consistent with things. The last week or so had been a combination of not seeing the ball well and just baseball being baseball. I saw the ball better tonight for sure, but I don't want to get caught up too much in any one at-bat. Even if I'm two hits in, you move on to the third one. I want to keep things as simple as I can. I've learned if you're able to do that, it can bring good success."

Kirilloff leaves the Midwest League as the circuit's third-leading hitter.