Report: Florial out after hamate surgery

No. 41 overall prospect Estevan Florial will be out until August after undergoing hamate surgery on his right wrist, according to a report by George A. King III of the New York Post .

The Yankees got some bad news about their No. 2 prospect Thursday. That news got even worse a day later.

Florial was removed in the fourth inning of Class A Advanced Tampa's game Thursday afternoon with what manager Patrick Osborn initially called right-wrist soreness. He was evaluated at the Yankees' Minor League complex in Tampa and it was later decided that the issue would require a procedure.

The 20-year-old outfielder saw a 32-game on-base streak, the longest such run in the Florida State League this season, come to an end after he exited having gone 0-for-2 Thursday. He hits the disabled list with a .246/.353/.343 line, one homer, two triples, six doubles and five steals in 36 games.

Florial was one of the breakout prospects of the 2017 season, hitting .298/.372/.479 with 13 homers and 23 stolen bases in 110 games between Class A Charleston and Tampa. He also held his own during a 19-game stint in the Arizona Fall League, where he hit .286 with a .797 OPS for Scottsdale. The Dominican Republic native's best attributes, however, are considered his plus-plus speed and his impressive defensive ability at all three outfield spots.

Before news broke of Florial's surgery, the organization had expressed pleasure with his progression in his fourth Minor League season.

"Flo's been the same guy," Osborn told MiLB.com Thursday. "He's a tremendous worker and obviously blessed with athletic abilities. We've seen him make adjustments, and there have been some improvements as a result, particularly when it comes to driving the ball in the zone. He's still a great center fielder too. That hasn't changed. We feel like he's on his way to another productive year."