Report: Appel taking 'indefinite break'

Phillies right-hander Mark Appel, the No. 1 overall pick by the Astros in the 2013 Draft, is taking an "indefinite break" from baseball, he told Bleacher Report in a feature that ran Thursday morning. In the story, Appel explains that he told Philadelphia he won't be heading to Spring Training this month as he steps away from the game.

What once looked like one of the most promising careers in the Minor Leagues might be coming to an end. It's at least being put on hold.

"I'm 26, I have a Stanford degree, I have many interests beyond baseball, which I still love, but I have a lot of things I care about," Appel said in the story. "I enjoy challenging my mind. My last four years in baseball have challenged my mind."

In a tweet linking to the story, Appel added, "For those wondering... I have tons of peace. And God is always good, gracious, and sovereign! I hope my story encourages & brings hope to those who live with expectations and pressures that can seem overwhelming. I pray you find that hope in Jesus!"

Appel was a two-time first-round pick, also going No. 8 to the Pirates in 2012 after his junior year at Stanford. He chose to return to school and was taken first overall by the Astros the following year, eventually signing for $6.35 million. He entered the 2014 season as MLB.com's No. 17 overall prospect but quickly encountered struggles. The former Cardinal ace posted a 9.74 ERA and 1.92 WHIP over 44 1/3 innings with Class A Advanced Lancaster to begin his first full season. The Astros still promoted him to Double-A Corpus Christi -- getting him out of the hitter-friendly California League -- but his results never reached his potential.

After posting a 4.37 ERA in 131 2/3 innings between Corpus Christi and Triple-A Fresno in 2015, Appel was dealt to the Phillies as part of a five-player package that sent closer Ken Giles and infield prospect Jonathan Arauz to the Astros. He made only eight starts in his first season with his second club due to shoulder and elbow issues. He was nevertheless added to the Phillies' 40-man roster in November 2016 but posted a 5.27 ERA with 60 strikeouts and 53 walks over 82 innings for Triple-A Lehigh Valley in 2017. The Phillies designated him for assignment in late November, and no team opted pick him up on waivers or through the Rule 5 Draft. Philadelphia ultimately outrighted Appel to Lehigh Valley.

Instead of heading to Clearwater this spring, Appel told Bleacher Report he's applying to business schools and looking for internships, though the story does leave open the idea that he could return to pro ball at some point. But it appears his priorities have, for the time being, moved away from the diamond.

"Sometimes you wonder what would what happen if one thing changed, how different your life would be," Appel said. "It makes me realize there's great intention [in] everything that's gotten you to where you are. But sometimes, you end up exactly where you're supposed to be."