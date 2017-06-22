Report: Red Sox to promote Chavis to Double-A

The Red Sox will promote their third base prospect to Double-A Portland ahead of the Sea Dogs' game on Friday, according to the Boston Globe . Chavis is expected to split time at third with the organization's top prospect, Rafael Devers, at least in the short term.

The promotion comes on the heels of Chavis being named the BUSH's Beans All-Star MVP at the Carolina League All-Star Game on Tuesday, where he went 1-for-3 and knocked home both of the North's runs in a 2-0 victory at Salem Memorial Field.

"I'm just having a lot of fun," Chavis told MiLB.com after the game. "It's been a special season."

Chavis, a 21-year-old from Marietta, Georgia, is batting .318 with 17 homers, 17 doubles and 55 RBIs in 59 games this year for Class A Advanced Salem. He ranks third in the Minors in home runs and set a Salem franchise record for roundtrippers at the team's home ballpark (12). His 17 long balls this season already represent a career high.

Video: Salem's Chavis hits his circuit-leading 17th homer

Also having a big season? Devers. The Red Sox's No. 1 prospect, and MLB.com's No. 12 overall, has been stellar at Portland all year with 14 homers and 45 RBIs to go along with a .297 average in 63 Eastern League games. The 20-year-old will likely split time at third and designated hitter with Chavis, a scenario the two already shared at Class A Greenville in 2015 when Devers hit .288 with 11 homers and 70 RBIs and Chavis batted .223 with 16 home runs and 58 RBIs.

It's also likely that Devers will get moved up to Triple-A Pawtucket sooner than later, but the organization hasn't hinted at a date for that yet.

For Chavis, the move is a big one after his struggles in 2016, when he finished at .237 with eight homers and 36 RBIs in 81 games across two levels. This year, he's punished pitchers -- he's batting .338 against lefties, .309 against right-handers, .329 with runners in scoring position and .417 when he's ahead in the count. He's seen most of his at-bats this season batting third for Salem.

"Personally, I want to be a sound hitter. I want to be a guy who hits for average. A guy who hits for power and who hits balls in the gaps for doubles," Chavis told MiLB.com earlier this month. "That might not be the most interesting description, but I just want to be a general threat and an overall good hitter."