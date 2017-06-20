Report: Rockies to promote Rodgers to Double-A

Rodgers, Colorado's first pick in the 2015 Draft, will join Hartford in the Eastern League following his appearance at the California League All-Star Game tonight, according to Baseball America's Hudson Belinsky .

The Rockies have not yet made an official announcement on the move.

The 21-year-old shortstop has been putting up monster numbers in the Cal League with Class A Advanced Lancaster, hitting .400 with 12 homers, 21 doubles, 46 RBIs and a .419 on-base percentage in 48 games. He had a 23-game hit streak snapped on June 16 but followed it up by going 2-for-4 with a homer the next day, a performance that could be his last with the JetHawks.

Video: Lancaster's Rodgers clears bases with triple

Lancaster managed Fred Ocasio said last week that Rodgers wasn't concerned with when the Rockies might finally move him up a level.

"He's taking care of business right here. That's the one thing he can control. He can't control when the organization's going to move him anywhere, so he's focused on what he's got to do here," he told MiLB.com. "Whenever that chance comes to move up, that will happen, but he understands that he's got no control over that. What he's got control of is every day, every night when he goes to the plate, is to do his job. Right now, he's doing a good job with that."

Rodgers was the No. 3 overall pick in the Draft out of Lake Mary High School in Florida. He received a $5.5 million signing bonus from the Rockies and quickly began showing his skills, hitting .281 with 19 homers and 73 RBIs in 110 games last year, his first full Minor League season with Class A Asheville.

Rodgers is ranked as the No. 4 shortstop prospect in baseball and the No. 10 prospect overall by MLB.com.

Ocasio said Rodgers will likely get better as he logs more games.

"He's just got to continue his development," Fred Ocasio told MiLB.com last month. "He's a 20-, 21-year-old kid. Offensively, he's a guy that's going to be able to hit. But the more at-bats and the more experience he gets, the better I think he's going to get. Right now, he's in a good place."

Rodgers' 2017 highlights so far include a 3-for-5 performance with a homer and a season-high five RBIs against Modesto. He hit two homers on May 26 against Inland Empire and went a career-best 5-for-6 with a longball on June 9 against the 66ers.

Last year the shortstop had a pair of five-RBI games with the Tourists in addition to two multi-homer games.

The right-handed infielder was a South Atlantic League All-Star last year, was named the SAL's Most Outstanding Major League Prospect, earned awards from MiLB.com and Baseball America and has totaled four Player of the Week honors since last August. He was named the California League's Player of the Month for May after hitting .409 with eight homers and 29 RBIs in 27 games.