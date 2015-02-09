Report: Vlad Jr. to join Triple-A Buffalo

Although he's not going to Toronto just yet, baseball's top overall prospect will be one step away in Triple-A Buffalo, MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez reports .

Guerrero started the Minor League season on a rehab assignment with Class A Advanced Dunedin after recovering from a strained left oblique that he suffered on March 10. In four Florida State League games, the 20-year-old went 4-for-15 (.267) with a double, an RBI, a walk and two strikeouts.

"If he goes [to Buffalo] and he's hot and swinging the bat good, there's no reason for him not to come here," Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo told MLB.com on April 1. "But I know for sure, he needs some at-bats. He lost Spring Training; he lost a lot of time. So that's why I told him, don't rush it, take your time, make sure you feel good at the plate and we'll go from there."

Guerrero boasts an 80-grade hit tool and 70-grade power tool on the 20-80 scouting scale while showcasing a plus arm at the hot corner. The native of the Dominican Republic is coming off another dominant season in which he hit .381/.437/.636 with 20 homers and 78 RBIs between Double-A New Hampshire and Buffalo. Guerrero was sidelined about six weeks with a left knee injury but made up for lost time in the Arizona Fall League.

Buffalo's game on Wednesday was postponed, but the Bisons begin a four-game series against the RailRiders on Thursday in Scranton/Wilkes Barre.