Reports: Rays' Honeywell has strained forearm

Top Rays prospect Brent Honeywell left his practice session after about 10 pitches with what manager Kevin Cash later called a right forearm strain, according to multiple reports. The right-hander will be further evaluated, according to the skipper.

"Obviously, it's unfortunate," Cash told reporters, including MLB.com's Bill Chastain. "We'll let the doctors and trainers get a look at him. I wasn't there, but I heard he was very frustrated, and rightfully so -- he worked hard this offseason. Other than that we don't know anything. We'll wait until some feedback comes."

Honeywell is coming off a memorable 2017 campaign that saw him win Futures Game MVP honors and help Durham capture the Triple-A National Championship. The 22-year-old hurler posted a 3.64 ERA with 152 strikeouts and 31 walks in 123 2/3 innings with the Bulls last season. Combined with the total from his brief stop at Double-A Montgomery, his 172 strikeouts tied for fifth-most in the Minors.

Ranked as MLB.com's No. 12 overall prospect, the Georgia native has drawn raves for his five-pitch mix that includes a notorious screwball. He also has a fastball and changeup that have received 60 grades on the 20-80 scouting scale.

It was expected that Honeywell would make his Major League debut in 2018, given his extensive experience at the Minors' highest level, but the immediate focus is on his health following Thursday's news.

Video: Bulls' Honeywell racks up 10th K