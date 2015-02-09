Squirrels' Anderson posts zeros in duel

The eighth-ranked Giants prospect fired six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and a pair of walks while striking out six, but Double-A Richmond settled for a split of Saturday's doubleheader after dropping a 3-2 decision to Harrisburg at The Diamond. Jefry Rodriguez, the Nationals' No. 16 prospect , yielded one hit and one walk while fanning six over five shutout frames.

Shaun Anderson found himself in a pitchers' duel on Saturday, and he did not back down.

Anderson lasted six innings for the seventh time this season, his first in the Eastern League, and the 23-year-old has never issued more than two free passes in any of his 12 starts. His only other scoreless outing came on April 17 against Bowie when he yielded four hits and a walk with four punchouts in a 1-0 victory.

On Saturday, the right-hander gave up a leadoff single to Hunter Jones, then retired 12 of the next 13 hitters, setting down the side in order in the second and fourth. He escaped a jam in the fifth by striking out Osvaldo Abreu and retiring Rodriguez on a liner to shortstop with runners at the corners.

After getting two quick outs to start the sixth, Anderson issued a four-pitch walk to Dan Gamache and a single by Taylor Gushue, before Nats No. 26 prospect Drew Ward reached on an error by second baseman Miguel Gomez to load the bases. But the University of Florida product escaped by getting Adam Brett Walker to swing over a 2-2 slider.

The game remained scoreless until the eighth, when Austin Davidson, Gushue and Walker knocked in runs for Harrisburg.

Richmond did not go quietly as Luigi Rodriguez and Giants No. 22 prospect Ryan Howard delivered RBI singles in the bottom of the inning. With two outs, Jerry Sands stepped to the dish as the potential winning run and hammered a ball to deep center that was caught by Jones on the warning track.