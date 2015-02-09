PCL notes: Lambert in control at higher level

Sometimes, though, the right-hander can let a little excitement bubble to the surface.

After dominating with Double-A Hartford -- going 8-2 with a 2.23 ERA over 15 Eastern League starts -- Lambert was eager for a promotion to the Pacific Coast League. Sure enough, the Colorado Rockies rang up their No. 3 prospect to let him know that he was needed at Triple-A Albuquerque at the end of June.

"I wanted that phone call, but I tried to keep that out of my head," Lambert said with a smile. "I just went out and did what I needed to do every day."

A second-round pick out of San Dimas (California) High School in the 2015 Draft, Lambert has moved steadily up the ladder in the Colorado farm system. His fastball sits in the 91-93 mph range, touching 96, and he complements it with an above-average changeup, curveball and a slider that he added last season.

"He's a bulldog and he's a strike-thrower," Isotopes manager Glenallen Hill said. "He's very, very aggressive and he's very confident in what he's doing."

Lambert has gone 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA through his first three starts for Albuquerque, showing no fear in the face of more experienced competition in ballparks that favor hitters. He's also adapting to a more grueling travel schedule.

"I've only had one plane ride so far, so this next one will be a test," Lambert said. "It's been good so far. I've adjusted well. Obviously, the talent is a pretty big jump from Hartford to here, but it's still the same game."

Video: Lambert finishes complete game for Yard Goats

Lambert has always been stingy with walks, allowing 12 over 92 2 /3 innings for Hartford. With the Isotopes, he has walked three in 16 innings. Lambert has also kept the ball on the ground, allowing just six home runs with the Yard Goats and one with the Isotopes.

"That's the biggest thing for me, is not giving up any free bases," he said. "Those never turn out in your favor."

The 21-year-old said the Isotopes' veterans have been a welcoming group.

"I've known a few of these guys for a few years now, but it's awesome to get up here and share the same clubhouse with them," he said. "To see the way that they go about their business and the routines they have, [that's] good to see."

In addition to learning from his teammates, Lambert is also learning how to pitch in weather and altitude conditions similar to those he hopes to see some day in Colorado.

"That's what a lot of people say: it's similar between here and Denver," he said. "I just want to learn each and every game, get better each and every game and do what I need to do."

Lambert is scheduled to make his next start Thursday at the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

In brief

Big sting: Another player who has shined since an in-season promotion to the PCL is Salt Lake third baseman Taylor Ward. The Angels' No. 12 prospect, who converted from catcher this year, has hit a robust .352/.439/.566 with seven home runs and 27 RBIs in 42 games.

Role change: Right-hander Tyler Beede was plagued by an eye-popping 40 walks in his first 10 starts of the year, so the Giants made the decision to move their No. 4 prospect to the River Cats bullpen. So far, Beede has walked 13 in 17 innings of relief, so the adjustments will have to continue.

Red(bird) Dakota: Right-hander Dakota Hudson continues to pile up big numbers at Memphis while waiting for his first Major League callup. The Cardinals' No. 3 prospect is 13-2 with a 2.36 ERA in 18 starts.