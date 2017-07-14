Rockies' Wright suspended for 2017 season

NEW YORK -- Rockies left-hander Austin Wright and a pair of free agent Minor Leaguers were suspended on Friday after all tested positive for banned substances.

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball said Wright, a reliever with Class A Short Season Boise, was suspended without pay for the remainder of the 2017 season after testing positive for Clomiphene, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Free agent third baseman Eudor Garcia and free agent designated hitter Xavier Turner each received 100-game suspensions without pay after they tested positive a third time for a drug of abuse.

Minor League drug suspensions in 2017

Each of their suspensions will be effective upon their signing with another Major League organization, while Wright's ban is effective immediately.

Wright, 27, has appeared in seven games this season with Double-A Hartford, all in April. He was reassigned to Boise on April 30 but has not appeared in a game since. In the Eastern League, he owned a 5.40 ERA and had five strikeouts and seven walks in 6 2/3 innings. The left-hander was selected by the Philles in the 11th round of the 2011 Draft and spent four seasons in the organization before missing all of 2015. He pitched for Double-A Mobile and Class A Advanced Visalia in 2016 as part of the D-backs system before he was released on March 29 and signed with the Rockies.

Clomifene is used to treat women who do not ovulate, although in men it can lead to increased testosterone production. It's listed on the World Anti-Doping Agency's list of illegal substances in sports.

Garcia, 23, was released by the Mets on June 29 after appearing in five games for Class A Advanced St. Lucie, where he went 5-for-14 with three RBIs and a walk in 14 at-bats from June 19-25. He was New York's fourth-round pick in the 2014 Draft out of El Paso Community College and was ranked as the Mets' No. 22 prospect heading into the 2016 season. HHis .296 average for Class A Savannah in 2015 ranked sixth in the South Atlantic League. The third baseman most recently signed with Tijuana in the Mexican League on July 7.

Turner was released by the Rangers on May 30. The 23-year-old hadn't played since 2016, when he hit .325 with four homers and 18 RBIs in 34 games for Class A Hickory and Class A Short Season Spokane. He's appeared in 63 career Minor League games.

The Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program defines the following as drugs of abuse: marijuana, hashish, THC, synthetic THC, cocaine, LSD, opiates (such as oxycodone and heroin), ecstasy, GHB and PCP.

Major League Baseball has suspended 52 players this year for violations of the Minor League drug program.