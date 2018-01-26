Acuna, Allard, Soroka invited to Braves camp

Acuna, Kolby Allard and Mike Soroka were among 21 non-roster players invited to Atlanta's Major League Spring Training camp on Friday, the team announced. Acuna, the Braves' No. 1 prospect , will join fellow outfielder Cristian Pache, Atlanta's No. 10 prospect, when the team reports to Kissimmee, Florida, next month.

After a breakout season, Braves fans will get their closest look yet at Ronald Acuna, the organization's brightest talent, this spring.

Acuna, Allard, Soroka and 2017 first-round pick Kyle Wright are all listed among MLB.com's Top 100 prospects. Others joining the group at big league camp include righties Josh Graham, Luke Jackson, Philip Pfeifer and Miguel Socolovich; catchers Rob Brantly, William Contreras, Alex Jackson, Tyler Marlette and Kade Scivicque; infielders Christian Colon, Ray-Patrick Didder, Sean Kazmar and Austin Riley; and outfielders Jaff Decker, Dustin Peterson and Danny Santana.

The 20-year-old Acuna went 8-for-27 (.296) with five runs, three RBIs and three walks in 13 Spring Training games last year. The Venezuela native enjoyed a big season in the Minors, hitting .325 with 21 homers, 82 RBIs and 44 stolen bases across three levels to earn Minor League Player of the Year honors from USA Today. He was MLBPipeline.com's Hitter of the Year, won the staff MiLBY Award as 2017's Breakout Prospect, earned a spot in the All-Star Futures Game and wrapped up the year as the MVP of the Arizona Fall League. Acuna was also recognized by the Braves as the organization's Double-A Player of the Year and took home four Player of the Week awards in 2017.

Allard, a 2015 first-round pick, went 8-11 with a 3.18 ERA in 27 starts at Double-A Mississippi last year. He struck out 129, walked 45 and threw two complete games while racking up 150 innings as a Southern League All-Star.

Soroka, also a 2015 first-rounder, went 11-8 with a 2.75 ERA in 26 starts with Mississippi. The 20-year-old righty from Calgary struck out 125 in 153 2/3 innings, earning a trip to the Futures Game and an All-Star selection from the Southern League.

Riley, a 20-year-old third baseman, hit .275 with 20 homers, 74 RBIs and 19 doubles in 129 games between Class A Advanced Florida and Mississippi. A Compensation A-round pick in 2015, Riley was voted to the Rising Stars Game and made the Arizona Fall League's All-Prospect Team in November after being named a Florida State League All-Star last summer.

Jackson, a 2014 first-round pick out of a California high school, hit .267 with 19 home runs and 65 RBIs in 96 games last year with Florida and Mississippi. The 22-year-old FSL All-Star backstop added 21 doubles and 56 runs and was named an MiLB.com Braves Organization All-Star.

Pache, 19, showed speed last year at Class A Rome, hitting .281 with 42 RBIs and 32 stolen bases in 119 games. He finished with 132 hits and 60 runs scored and was a South Atlantic League All-Star.