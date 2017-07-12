Acuna's hot July continues with big blast

Atlanta's No. 7 prospect blasted a mammoth solo home run in the second inning as Double-A Mississippi built an early 6-1 lead before falling to visiting Jackson, 8-7.

In his second game back from representing his native Venezuela and the Braves in the Futures Game in Miami on Sunday, Acuna came to the plate in the second with one out and two already home in the inning. On a 3-1 count, MLB.com's No. 86 overall prospect clobbered an offering from Generals starter Joel Payamps over the batter's eye in center field.

Acuna's shot was his ninth home run and third in his last six games. The outfielder started the month of July on a roll at the plate. After batting .415/.467/.634 in 21 games in May, he slumped to a .232/.287/.354 in 26 June contests. So far this month, the 19-year-old has posted a .333/.359/.639 slash line through nine games.

Atlanta's No. 9 prospect Luiz Gohara got the start for Mississippi and notched a career milestone with his first professional hit. The left-hander, ranked No. 98 overall, swatted a double to center to open the Braves' three-run second.

Gohara allowed two runs on three hits and five walks while striking out four over four innings.

Though Mississippi held leads of five runs after two innings and four runs after six, Jackson stormed back. The Generals plated four in the seventh, highlighted by a two-run double to right by No. 2 D-backs prospect Domingo Leyba. Arizona's No. 4 prospect Dawel Lugo plated three runs and scored once on a two-hit night.